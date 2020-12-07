Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced on Sunday.

"Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump tweeted. "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday, where he will receive treatment for the infection. There have been no additional details provided about his condition but hours after Trump shared the news, Giuliani himself took to Twitter to share that he is "getting great care and feeling good."

In the wake of Giuliani's positive coronavirus diagnosis, a video showing him blowing his nose into a handkerchief and then using the same side of the cloth to wipe his face during a press conference has resurfaced on social media.

The incident took place at the same presser where Giuliani's hair dye appeared to be dripping from his face while addressing the media at the Republican National Committee Headquarters in Washington last month but has started doing the rounds again.

'Gross' and 'Revolting'

The videos have now racked up hundreds of comments with netizens calling out Giuliani over his unsanitary behavior and possibly infecting several others in the days preceding his diagnosis.

"Gawd this is so revolting. Just imagine how many people he has infected," wrote one user.

"The guy is gross...he even fold that handkerchief where he wiped his snot then wipe it all over his face, then he will be shaking hands w/everyone & those people will shake hands w/ someone else, then those people will do the same few times over. That is how this spreads," commented another.

"Is anyone shocked," wrote yet another "Hang out with lots of people who have Covid. Do not wear a mask. Mock those who wear masks. Make people take masks of so they can be heard. Do not social distance. Practice poor hygiene. Did he miss any of the things not to do."

Users even shared another viral video clip of Giuliani wiping his sweaty forehead before rubbing his palms on a woman seated next to her at the RNC in August.

Giuliani Didn't Wear a Mask, Maintain Social Distancing at Recent Events



The former New York mayor has made a string of public appearances in the days before his diagnosis, including Republican events in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, which primarily featured Trump lawyers and GOP officials making vague and unspecified allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Not only was Giuliani not wearing a mask at the events, he was not even maintaining social distancing while interacting with others, sitting inches away from Trump campaign's star witness Mellissa Carone and fellow campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis. Both, Carone and Ellis were not wearing a mask.

As a matter of fact, Giuliani even asked one of his witnesses, who was wearing a mask, to remove her face covering at a Michigan election hearing so she could be more audible but she refused.