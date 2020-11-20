A profusely sweating former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani sparked a meme fest online after his hair dye starting dripping through his sidelocks during a press conference. The social media was divided whether it was the cheap hair dye or Giuliani's make up that melted during a heated press conference.

Giuliani has been ranting over the US election results being rigged in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Sweaty Giuliani Leaks Hair Dye

An agitated Giuliani, who was accompanied by Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, the other two lead attorneys in Trump's legal team, was addressing the press at the Republican National Committee Headquarters based in Washington.

Alleging that Republican poll observers were kept too far away from ballot counters in Philadelphia, Giuliani went on to quote a scene from 1992 Oscar winning comedy My Cousin Vinny. "Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It's one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn," he said.

Adding that just like in the movie, where Joe Pesci's personal injury lawyer manages to discredit a key witness by proving her vision to be impaired, Giuliani said: "These people [the poll observers] were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn't see a thing."

Owing to the strong lights, Giuliani could be seen sweating profusely as he repeatedly wiped the sweat off his forehead and face. However, he forgot to wipe the sidelocks from where the hair dye began to drip off.

Trump Campaign Ridicules Sweaty Giuliani

To add further insult to the injury, unknown members of Trump campaign who were live streaming the event on US President's YouTube channel were seen commenting on Giuliani's hair dye disaster. "Can they hear us on the stream?" asked one as other responded "I don't think so."

Laughing aloud a man is heard saying, "You see f***ing Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" Even though the feed was taken down from the channel, it soon went viral on the social media.

The hair dye fiasco led to a lot of memes being generated on the social media platform. Here is a look at them: