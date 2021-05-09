Video: What Made Song Joong Ki Cry on the Sets of 'Vincenzo'?

Song Joong Ki was caught crying on the last day of shooting of the drama Vincenzo. Video of the actor tearing up became viral and fans wondered what had made the Arthdal Chronicles actor cry. Song Joong Ki explained the situation and said that he was not the only one crying. "I was the only one caught crying on camera, but all of the actors cried. It was such a fun production that I didn't want to say goodbye, and I always get emotional when the final shoot ends."

Another situation when Song Joong Ki cried was while shooting the scene with his mother role played by Yoon Bok In]. He said that Jeon Yeo Bin was seen crying even when she was not being filmed. "Because we are human, that energy is conveyed all throughout the set. I was greatly influenced by Jeon Yeo Bin and our colleagues," the actor said.

He also mentioned the dedication of Geumga Plaza tenants and said that the scene when they expressed their condolences when Vincenzo's mother dies also made him cry. "In the scene, the other actors acted with sincerity even when they were not being filmed. I felt their energy. I cannot forget the look in the actors' eyes when they acted with consideration for their co-stars."

Song Joong Ki Interested in Dark Characters?

Song Joong Ki opened up about his role in Vincenzo and explained why he likes dark characters. Speaking to YTN, the mafia consigliere explained how Vincenzo was different from other projects.

Song Joong Ki returned to TV acting after a gap of two years. He said that when he started filming for the drama he was under pressure as he wanted to do well. But his fears vanished as 'Vincenzo' became a production that taught him that it was possible to work joyfully on set without having a hard time.

"As we continued to film, I felt more at ease, and I was glad that I chose this project," said Song Joong Ki. "When I choose a project, I tend to avoid portraying an image I've already portrayed. Playing the same kind of role again feels like I'm showing no growth, so I'm not afraid of taking on new challenges even if I'm criticized for it," Vincenzo actor said.

Speaking about showing a darker side through the character of mafia consigliere Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki said that Vincenzo was the darkest project he has chosen until now. He also expressed hope to act in an even darker production and said, "I still have a thirst for different genres."

Speaking about his acting skills, Song Joong Ki said, "When I run into a wall while I'm acting, I look for the answer in the script. I don't look anywhere else and try to find it within the script. Through Vincenzo, I felt once more that this method is right for me."