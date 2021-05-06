Song Joong Ki Confirms Another Project After Vincenzo, Makes PSY – Heize Happy

The recently concluded mafia drama Vincenzo has made Song Joong Ki one of the trending hallyu stars in the Korean drama sphere. Song Joong Ki's fans are at a loss as they are not certain when can they seen their favourite actor again on screen. But here is good news for Vincenzo fans.

According to the latest reports, Song Joong Ki has agreed to be part of Heize's next musical video. So, fans will be able to see their star in a completely different light altogether. It's Okay to Not Be Okay fame singer Heize is gearing up to film her comeback musical video [MV] featuring Song Joong Ki.

Reports claim that filming of the MV took place on May 5 and Song Joong Ki was a part of it. This is Heize's first MV after joining PSY-led P-Nation agency. The singer joined P-Nation on September 16, 2020.

PSY Praising Song Joong Ki

Details about Heize's comeback video have not been released yet. But PSY took to social media to congratulate Heize and thank Song Joong Ki for accepting their offer. "Heize is a respectable artist who has been single-handedly writing songs for her entire album long before joining us here at P NATION. In looking for ways to support her as she prepares for her first album as a P NATION artist, I wanted to help with her music video," PSY stated.

Speaking about Song Joong Ki, PSY said: "Upon listening to her title track on repeat, I thought of one actor who would be perfect for the role. While I knew him personally, we didn't know each other well enough for me to ask him this favor. Nevertheless, he graciously agreed, saying he's been a fan of Heize's music. Thank you Vincenzo!!"

It seems Song Joong Ki is on a roll and is giving back to back surprises to his fans. Earlier, Song Joong Ki's agency History D&C announced that the Arthdal Chronicles star will hold a fan meeting on the agency's official YouTube channel. Thus fans can meet Song Joong Ki online on May 7.

Fans can't wait to watch Heize's new MV to catch a glimpse of Song Joong Ki. Jang Da Hye popularly known as Heize is not only a singer but also a rapper, songwriter, composer and producer. Her popular OSTs include Round And Round for Goblin; Would Be Better for Prison Playbook; Can you See My Heart for Hotel Del Luna; Destiny Tells Me for When the Camellia Blooms; That's All for Dr Romantic 2 and You're Cold for It's Okay To Not Be Okay among others.