President Donald Trump's legal team presented what it deems is video evidence of voter fraud in Georgia before members of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday.

The video in question is surveillance footage that appears to show poll workers counting ballots late at night after poll observers left on Election Day and ballots being removed from suitcases hidden under tables.

The footage, which was obtained from State Farm Arena's vote-tabulation center in Fulton County, Georgia, shows the poll observers being ushered out of the room. As many as four poll workers can be seen inside the room after the observers leave before a woman in blonde braids walks over to a table and pulls a pair of suitcases from underneath.

Poll Observers Were Told Vote Counting Would Be Stopped For the Night

According to Trump's legal team, the blonde woman said vote counting would be paused for the night and told everyone to go home. "Everyone clears out, including the Republican observers and the press, but four people stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night," lawyer Jackie Pick says in the video.

Pick added that the video footage shows Fulton County election workers waiting at their scanning areas until GOP poll watchers left the room before they started "scanning ballots," supposedly without any supervision.

Suitcases Were Placed Under Table Beforehand

After about 11 p.m., once everyone has left for the night, the workers are seen "pulling ballots out from underneath a table cloth," which Pick noted was not standard procedure.

The lawyer further alleged that the blonde woman, presumably the manager, had placed the table there earlier. It is not yet clear where those ballots came from, and when the purported suitcases of ballots were placed under the table but Pick argued that the number of ballots were "beyond the margin of victory" in the presidential race.

Trump also shared the clip on Twitter billing it as significant evidence of voter fraud. "Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia," Trump wrote. "Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!"