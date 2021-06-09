Video: Lee Kwang Soo Will Not Be Replaced in 'Running Man': Here is What Production Team Plans to Do

The latest report from the variety show Running Man stated that Lee Kwang Soo will not be replaced in the show. So, will the actor continue to be a part of Running Man? Apparently, NO! As planned earlier, Lee Kwang Soo will appear for the last time in the Running Man episode scheduled to air on June 13. Read ahead to know what the production team means by its latest statement.

Lee Kwang Soo was injured in an accident in February. But after attending the basic therapy, he continued to take part in the Running Man show, of which he has been a part for 11 years. But as there was recurring pain, the actor took the decision to leave the Running Man and thus the episode airing next week will be his last appearance on the show.

With the news of him leaving the show, there were reports of either actress Kang Ha Na or actor Kim Ji Seok being approached to replace Lee Kwang Soo. Now according to a report in Hankook Ilbo, the team has no plans to replace Lee Kwang Soo. Running Man's producer Choi Bo Pil spoke to Hankook Ilbo and said: "Lee Kwang Soo's departure was not all that sudden [to us], so we have no plans to change the current nature of the program."

Addressing rumors about casting new stars, he said: "There are no such plans." It is said that the program will continue with the current members. "We will be monitoring the transition and figuring it out on our own. We may decide later on that we want to add new members, but we are not actively working towards that right now. We will be focusing on building the chemistry between the current members and using that to better our [the show's] direction," said Cho Bo Pil.

Gary, Lizzy, Song Joong Ki's Departure

Earlier too SBS show Running Man had experienced changes. The original cast members of Running Man wereu Yoo Jae Suk, Haha, Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Kook, Lee Kwang Soo, Gary, and Song Joong Ki. Later singer Lizzy joined the show. Among them, Song Joong Ki, Gary and Lizzy left the show for different reasons. To fill these spots, comedian Yang Se Chan and actress Jeon So Min joined the Running Man cast.

But this time, at least for now Running Man will continue with the current cast sans Lee Kwang Soo. The next episode of Running Man will air on June 13 at 4.50 PM KST on SBS.