Video of Donald Trump Cheating on the Golf Course During His Europe Trip Goes Viral [WATCH]

While President Trump was in Europe, he visited several of his golf courses and enjoyed a few rounds of his favorite sport. However, a camera caught an instance where one of the caddies in Trump's group appeared to help him that went beyond the usual limits.

Footage filmed from inside a building captured the moment Trump drove up in a golf cart on the left side of the fairway at Turnberry with a bunker in front and some light fescue grass to his left. As the caddies passed by, the camera recorded one of them pausing, leaning down a bit, and dropping a golf ball in front of the president.

Caught Stealing

Trump stepped out of his golf cart, club in hand, and walked toward the ball that had been placed on the ground, seemingly preparing to take a shot. The video ends before he actually swings.

The footage quickly went viral social media, with many users accusing the 79-year-old of "cheating."

"Who needs a foot wedge when you have a personal ball dropper???" wrote one commenter on X, formerly Twitter.

Another account posted, "Him and Kim Jong Un would be INSANE scramble partners."

One account, seemingly run by a PGA professional, commented, "Such a perfect metaphor for our Commander-in-Cheat."

If Trump did hit that ball, it wouldn't be the first time he's faced accusations of "cheating" on the golf course. Earlier this year, actor Samuel L. Jackson claimed that Trump cheated during a round they played together.

When asked who was the better golfer, the "Pulp Fiction" star replied, "Oh, I am, for sure. I don't cheat."

Trump later responded on social media, denying the claim and saying that he had never played a round of golf with Jackson.

Blame Game

Actor Anthony Anderson shared a similar view to Jackson, accusing Trump of cheating back in 2016. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that year, Anderson said, "Trump is a great golfer. I won't say Trump cheats. His caddy cheats for him."

When asked if he had personally witnessed Trump cheat, Anderson responded, "Oh yes, several times. Several times." He added: "I mis-hit a ball - it hooked a little left about 20 yards. Trump hit the exact same shot but went 20 yards further left than mine.

"I could not find my ball in this trash. Trump's ball had the fluffiest lie in the middle of the fairway.

"Like I say, I didn't see Trump cheat because he was on the tee-box with me, but his ball was right there in the middle of the fairway."

These accusations align with those made by sports journalist Rick Reilly in 2019, who alleged that Trump often took extra shots without justification and claimed credit for shots made by other players.

In an article for the Sunday Times, Reilly wrote that caddies had nicknamed Trump "Pele" due to how frequently he would kick the ball to improve its position. Describing his opponent's style of play, he said: "To say Donald Trump cheats is like saying Michael Phelps swims.

"Trump doesn't just cheat at golf. He cheats like a three-card monte dealer. He throws it, boots it and moves it.

"Whether you're his pharmacist or Tiger Woods, if you're playing golf with him, he's going to cheat."