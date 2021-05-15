VIDEO: Ahn Jae Hyun Opens Up on TV Show For The First Time After Divorce From Gu Hye Sun

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun at last decided to make a TV appearance after a hiatus of two years. He was seen opening up to Kyuyun and P.O. about his life after divorce from Boys Over Flower actress Gu Hye Sun. The TVING's original variety series New Journey To The West - Spring Camp became the comeback forum for Ahn Jae Hyun.

After divorce, Ahn Jae Hyun was not seen much in public, nor was seen in any dramas. He was rarely updating his social media account and was away from the public glare. Thus his comeback is making news, even though the actor is yet to announce any new projects.

Ahn Jae Hyun Reunites With Friends

The show New Journey To The West - Spring Camp was aired on May 14 where Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Block B's P.O. were also cast members apart from Ahn Jae Hyun. In fact, WINNER's Song Min Ho was also supposed to accompany them, but he decided to stay away as he was completely tired after a day-long camping.

Kyuhyun would mention Ahn Jae Hyun at almost every meeting of New Journey To The West. When Ahn Jae Hyun got a call to come over, he was not sure. Kyuhyun said, "I guess because I've been seeing him all the time already, it just feels natural for me. I drink with him from time to time so. But during our [New Journey To The West] meetings I'd always joke and be like, 'Can I call my friend over?'. I'd say, 'Can I call Ahn Jae Hyun?'."

To this, Ahn Jae Hyun's reply was: "It's been so long... I rested for 2 years. What should I do? It was difficult and I was in a dilemma." But at last Ahn Jae Hyun decided to join his friends on the show. Ahn Jae Hyun, Kyuhyun. and P.O. were seen enjoying some drinks in an cozy atmosphere inside the camp.

Ahn Jae Hyun was quieter than his appearance in the show earlier. Speaking to P.O. said, "You must also have a lot on your mind. You have your enlistment coming up. You must feel so constrained." Looks, like Ahn Jae Hyun still has a lot in his mind.

P.O. responded, "I'm just grateful for all of this attention I've received. It's astounding. I've had so many good things happening for me. So I've been thankful throughout it all but..." and exchanged nods with Ahn Jae Hyun, giving the audience a feel that friends did understand each other's pain.

Ahn Jae Hyun's Spring Camp Journey

It can be noted that Ahn Jae Hyun was a cast member of New Journey To The West. Ahn Jae Hyun joined the show in Season 2 in 2016, when he replaced Lee Seung Gi. In the show, each member takes on a character [like Shin Myohan, Knee-drop Guru, Gandalf, Genie of the Lam, Guru Radish, Guru Cabbage etc] and travel to China. Mino and Kyuhyun also joined the cast before Season 2 ended.

Thus season 3 had Kang Ho Dong, Eun Ji Won, Lee Soo Geun, Ahn Jae Hyun, Mino and Kyuhyun. The cast travelled to China (Guilin and Xiamen) and two new characters -Master Roshi and Bulma, were also introduced.

Ahn Jae Hyun continued to be a part of the show in seasons 4, 5 and 6. P.O. joined the cast in season 6. But Ahn Jae Hyun dropped out of the show from season 7 after the news of his divorce broke. The actor had got married to his Blood co-actress Gu Hye Sun in May 2016. But couple applied for divorce in September 2019. Divorce was finalized in July 2020. Love With Flaws aired between December 2019 - January 2020 was the latest drama of Ahn Jae Hyun.