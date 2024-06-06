Victoria Thomas-Bowen: OnlyFans Model Who Threw Milkshake at Nigel Farage Charged With Assault

The woman who was arrested for chugging a milkshake at Nigel Farage has now been charged. Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, an adult star, appeared to throw a drink at Reform UK's new leader while he was campaigning on the streets of Clacton, Essex, in an attempt to attract potential voters.

Sources indicate that the 25-year-old comes from a family that strongly supports Brexit despite the shocking incident as Farage exited a Wetherspoons branch. However, Farage has faced similar situations earlier. Farage was first hit with a milkshake back in 2019 while campaigning for the European elections. The perpetrator had to pay for Farage's purple tie and black suit to be dry-cleaned.

Charged For Throwing Milkshake

Essex Police said on Wednesday afternoon: "Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, has been charged with assault by beating and criminal damage after a milkshake was thrown at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage following a campaign event in Clacton."

A video of the incident captured blonde Thomas-Bowen waiting for the former UKIP leader to walk by before throwing her McDonald's milkshake at him.

Thomas-Bowen, who runs an OnlyFans account and shares racy photos on Instagram, had previously posted a photo on Facebook with the caption: "Vote Labour for the many not the few."

She told the BBC that she threw the banana milkshake because she "just felt like it."

As she fled the scene, Thomas-Bowen who allegedly threw the drink told The Sun she did it because she thinks Farage is "an ar*e".

"He just is. I don't know why. Maybe his parents raised him that way," Thomas-Bowen said.

When asked which of Farage's policies she disagreed with, she responded, "I don't want to say anything else."

Brother Cuts Ties

Thomas-Bowen's brother appears to have distanced himself from her due to the incident. Speaking from his home in nearby Jaywick, her Brexit-supporting brother Paul told MailOnline, "I just saw it, and to be honest, I'm appalled.

"I don't know where she is. I don't want anything to do with her."

Farage later admitted that the incident was "quite frightening," but immediately after the stunt, he went to McDonald's and bought his own drinks. He then joked on X, "My milkshake brings all the people to the rally."

On her OnlyFans page, she describes herself as a "petite pocket rocket."

The Daily Mail reported that the 25-year-old had previously voiced her support for Jeremy Corbyn on Facebook and had also called for people to boycott the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

However, it seems her latest stunt hasn't driven fans away. One man, commenting on one of her provocative Instagram photos, joked, "I guess you'll be even more popular after giving Farage a taste of your milkshake today."