Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley: Bodies Found of Two Kansas Moms Who Vanished Mysteriously as Four Are Arrested and Charged

Two bodies have been found related to the disappearance of two Kansas mothers who went missing two weeks ago, with four people facing charges of kidnapping and murder. Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, vanished on March 30 while traveling together to pick up Butler's children, aged 6 and 8.

Their mysterious disappearance occurred around three miles away from the intended location to collect Butler's children. Butler, who was amid a difficult divorce and custody dispute, was under the supervision of Kelley, a pastor's wife, during her visitations with her children. On the day they vanished, it was Butler's six-year-old daughter's birthday, and they had elaborate plans to celebrate.

Disappearance, Deaths and Arrests

Police said that they found two bodies on Sunday, which authorities believe could be those of Butler and Kelley, as per an update shared on the OSBI Facebook page.

"Both individuals will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine identification, as well as cause and manner of death," the post read. "This is still an ongoing investigation."

Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly, 44, were arrested on Saturday and booked into the Texas County Jail. All four suspects were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

According to NewsNation, Adams is the paternal grandmother of Butler's children, and Cullum is her boyfriend.

Cole and Cora Twombly have been in an eight-year relationship and are Facebook friends with Adams.

Killed by Their Very Own People

Multiple law enforcement agencies were present at properties in Cimmaron and Texas Counties on Saturday, including Adams' home. One person was arrested in Cimmaron County, while the other three were charged in Texas County.

Law enforcement located the pair's abandoned vehicle weeks ago and "determined there was evidence to indicate foul play," the OSBI said in their initial announcement.

Sources told NewsNation that there were "pools of blood" on the ground near where the abandoned car was found, as well as bloodstains inside the vehicle, although law enforcement has not confirmed this officially.

Butler was reportedly embroiled in a bitter custody battle with the father of her children, advocating for increased visitation and pursuing full custody. Adams allegedly had custody of the children at the time of Butler's disappearance, as reported by KFOR.