Who Is Victoria Thomas-Bowen? Young Woman Who Threw Milkshake at Nigel Farage Is OnlyFans Model from 'Brexiteer' Family

The young woman who appeared to throw a milkshake at Nigel Farage during his campaign is a racy OnlyFans model from a family that strongly supports Brexit, according to reports. Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, tossed the drink at the Reform leader while he was starting his election campaign in front of a large crowd in Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday.

After announcing his election run, Farage walked the streets of Clacton in a bid to attract potential voters. However, as he left a Wetherspoons pub, he found himself drenched in a sticky banana liquid for the second time. Farage was first hit with a milkshake in 2019 while campaigning for the European elections.

Targeted by Racy Adult Star

A video of the incident captured blonde Thomas-Bowen waiting for the former UKIP leader to walk by before throwing her McDonald's milkshake at him.

Thomas-Bowen, who runs an OnlyFans account and shares racy photos on Instagram, had previously posted a photo on Facebook with the caption: "Vote Labour for the many not the few."

She told the BBC that she threw the banana milkshake because she "just felt like it."

As she fled the scene, Thomas-Bowen who allegedly threw the drink told The Sun she did it because she thinks Farage is "an ar*e".

"He just is. I don't know why. Maybe his parents raised him that way," Thomas-Bowen said.

When asked which of Farage's policies she disagreed with, she responded, "I don't want to say anything else."

She was later arrested on suspicion of assault.

Thomas-Bowen's brother appears to have distanced himself from her due to the incident. Speaking from his home in nearby Jaywick, her Brexit-supporting brother Paul told MailOnline, "I just saw it, and to be honest, I'm appalled.

"I don't know where she is. I don't want anything to do with her."

Heating Up Things

Farage later admitted that the incident was "quite frightening," but immediately after the stunt, he went to McDonald's and bought his own drinks. He then joked on X, "My milkshake brings all the people to the rally."

On her OnlyFans page, she describes herself as a "petite pocket rocket."

The Daily Mail reported that the 25-year-old had previously voiced her support for Jeremy Corbyn on Facebook and had also called for people to boycott the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

However, it seems her latest stunt hasn't driven fans away. One man, commenting on one of her provocative Instagram photos, joked, "I guess you'll be even more popular after giving Farage a taste of your milkshake today."

An Essex Police spokesman said: "It was reported a man had a drink thrown over him as he left a premises in the area. A 25-year-old woman, from Clacton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

"While officers were responding and making this arrest, a second individual, a man, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker."