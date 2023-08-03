Victim of Domestic Abuse? Speculations After Justin Trudeau Appears With a Band-Aid on Forehead Before Announcing Separation From Wife

Shocking many people across the globe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced their separation, ending 18 years of their marriage. The 51-year-old PM, who got married in 2005, shares three children with his wife aged 15, 14 and nine.

Trudeau Announces Deep Love and Respect for Estranged Wife

In a statement posted on Instagram Trudeau wrote, "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy and their privacy," read the post.

The New York Times reported that a statement released by PM's office stated that the couple has "signed a legal separation agreement." Stating that the former couple "are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," the statement added that Trudeau and Sophie "will be a constant presence in their children's lives" and that the family planned to vacation together next week.

Speculations on Social Media

While many users of social media came up with their own set of theories regarding the reason behind the separation, a few questioned if Trudeau was involved in domestic abuse. A picture showing Trudeau with a band-aid on his forehead a day before he announced separation fuelled the theories even further.

"So was the mystery mark on @JustinTrudeau's forehead spousal abuse by Sophie? I mean the guy is a jerk, but are we letting a separation fight go unnoticed? How many other incidents were there? I hate to sympathize with Trudeau but possible spousal abuse shouldn't be ignored," wrote a user.

"So I think I know why Justin Trudeau has a forehead band-aid. He got clapped by Sophies stiletto when he called her unacceptable!" tweeted a user.

"They had a domestic and Trudeau's forehead bandaid is obviously a result of this. It's unfortunate she didn't take his eye, at the very least he owes this country his eye. Brings me peace knowing she was laying a backhand to him every once and a while," read another.

"Especially when you show up to a press conference with a carpet burn bandaid on your forehead the day before your wife leaves you. C'mon!!" read another tweet.

His last photo of his forehead might be identified by protective services as a domestic altercation. They might have advised him to separate from his family. He might have hit a tree branch while out on a wilderness adventure," opined a user.