Justin Trudeau's Bromance With Emmanuel Macron Becomes Fodder for Wild 'Affair' Speculation on Social Media Following Divorce News

Hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced their separation ending 18 years of marriage, social media was flooded with speculations about the same. Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children, aged 15, 14 and nine.

Trudeau Announced Separation on Instagram

In a statement posted on Instagram Trudeau wrote, "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy and their privacy," read the post.

The New York Times reported that a statement released by PM's office stated that he couple has signed "signed a legal separation agreement." Stating that the estranged couple "are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," the statement added that Trudeau and Sophie "will be a constant presence in their children's lives" and that the family planned to vacation together next week.

Crazy Theories Flood Social Media

Hours after the announcement social media was flooded with weird theories suggesting the reason behind the split. Several users posted a series of pics featuring Trudeau with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Rumors Are Circulating That Justin Trudeau (The Dictator of Canada) and Emmanuel Macron (The Dictator of France) Had an Affair Together," wrote a Twitter user.

"The first rumors about a special relationship between French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared back in 2017: after a photo from their meeting at the G7 summit in Italy in 2017 was posted on the Web," wrote another user.

"Breaking: Justin Trudeau's wife files for divorce amidst reports of alleged affairs with Emmanuel Macron The political world is abuzz with speculation as this unexpected development unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates. What's your Thoughts on this," opined another user.

"Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, leaves his wife to spend more time with his true love, the French president, Emmanuel Macron," read a tweet.