Vice Versa Episode 4 Recap, Episode 5 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Vice Versa episode 4 aired on GMM 25 this Saturday, August 6, at 8.30 pm ICT, and the chapter continued to follow Talay as he helped Puen in his new assignment. The mini-series will return with the fifth episode on Saturday, August 13. This chapter will focus on the budding romance between the onscreen couple.

After watching the surprising cliffhanger of episode 4, the followers of this Thai BL drama are curious to know about the futures of Talay and Puen. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the show with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of GMM TV.

The promo for this week shows the beginning of a budding romance between Puen and Talay. Puen thanks Talay for helping him with script writing. He tells his lover that kissing him helped in improve so much in script writing. Talay becomes shy when Puen gets closer to him during the film of their new drama. The clip also shows the couple discussing returning to their universe.

Vice Versa Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of this Thai BL drama began by featuring Talay and Puea trying to find their partners from the other universe. When the couple realized it might not be easy to return, they decided to live their life to the fullest in the new universe. Talay and Puen began working on the new script, but things took an unexpected turn because Puen did not take his job seriously. Up and Aou became furious after seeing their friend's immature behavior.

Talay then helped Puen win back his friends and work on his script. As the couple worked together, they became closer. Whenever Puen said something romantic, Talay thought he was confessing his love. But the screenwriter's casual talks made his friend think he is doing everything for his character. The couple fought and parted ways for some time.

Towards the end of episode 4, Talay met Puen at the cafe they visited once unexpectedly. Both of them apologize for misunderstanding each other and share a passionate kiss. The chapter ended by hunting at the beginning of a budding romance.

Watch Vice Verse Episode 5 Promo Below: