Vice Versa Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Vice Versa episode 12, scheduled to air on GMM 25 Saturday, October 1, is the last chapter of this Thai BL drama. This chapter will focus on the relationship between Talay and Puen while featuring challenges in the parallel world.

The finale is just a week away, and the viewers are curious to know if the onscreen couple will get their happy ending. Drama lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the last episode of this Thai BL drama with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting network.

The mini-series will return with a new episode on Saturday, September 24, at 8.30 pm ICT. International viewers can watch the chapter with subtitles on the official YouTube channel. Here is the local timing for the followers of this Thai BL drama from various parts of the globe:

South Africa - 3.30 pm

Canada - 8.30 am

Australia - 11.30 pm

Korea - 11.30 pm

Japan - 11.30 pm

Philippines - 9.30 pm

Singapore - 9.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

North America - 9.30 am

California - 6.30 am

Vice Versa Ending

The mini-series revolves around the life of a graduate named Talay, who is about to start his dream job. Unfortunately, he gets drowned in the sea while celebrating his new achievement and wakes in the body of another person who lives in a parallel world. Gradually, he finds out that his body has been switched with the body of a rich spoiled boy named Tess.

In the parallel world, he meets a nurse named Phuwadol, who helps him understand everything about the parallel world. She also tells him about the key that could help him return. While searching for the key, Talay meets Tess' childhood friend, Tun. Talay gets closer to Tun in hopes of returning to his world. Eventually, he finds out that Tun's body also got swamped during an accident.

The two boys start working hard to find their keys to the other world as they live the life of Tess and Tun. They work together and get to know each other better. The followers of this Thai BL drama are curious to know if the onscreen couple will return to their world. They are also curious about the reunion between the two characters in the other world.

Watch Vice Versa episode 12 on Saturday, October 1, at 8.30 pm ICT on GMM 25 to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. Until then, catch up with the last chapters with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of GMM TV.