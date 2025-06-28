Venice Protests Jeff Bezos' Wedding Amid Buzz Over Bizarre Mannequins

As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez prepare for their extravagant wedding, Venice has unexpectedly become the backdrop for both celebration and controversy. Tourists are crowding around realistic mannequins of the couple placed across the city. One bizarre statue of Bezos, wrapped in fake dollar bills, has become a viral sensation.

A towering sculpture of Bezos, over six feet tall and larger than life, now stands among the Venetian crowds. The statue, comically draped in counterfeit bills with his face printed on them, has sparked curiosity and laughter. Created by sculptors dressed as Amazon staff, the installation mixes art and satire, drawing attention from amused onlookers—and even curious pigeons, as TMZ noted.

But these installations are more than quirky photo ops. Many of them, eerily lifelike, are seen as protest symbols. Critics argue the wedding, with its celebrity guest list, could intensify space issues in a city already overcrowded during peak tourist season.

Luxury and excess appear central to the festivities, with reports suggesting Sanchez may wear over $30 million worth of jewelry. Meanwhile, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Leonardo DiCaprio are expected to attend, raising concerns among Venetians who say the city is being turned into a private playground for the wealthy.

Local activists insist their issue is not with the marriage itself, but with what it represents. They say Venice is slowly being turned into a playground for billionaires, displacing locals and limiting access to public areas. They describe this trend as a form of exploitation and loss of civic space.

Activist Alice Bazzoli, from the group "No Space for Bezos," told Sky News that the Amazon founder is treating the entire city like a private event hall. The group is a coalition of local campaigners, environmentalists, and housing advocates. They argue that high-profile events worsen issues like overcrowding, environmental harm, and public exclusion.

Their efforts may already be influencing change, with reports that Bezos shifted his wedding venue following public outcry. The group, carrying inflatable crocodiles as symbols of protest, claims this as a small victory in their campaign to preserve Venice's identity.