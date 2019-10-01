It was around a few days back, a top US Navy official admitted the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena, which conspiracy theorists popularly call unidentified flying objects (UFO). Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare also confessed that the UFO video released by to The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences headed by Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge is authentic.

Now, the alien-hunting group has claimed that they have acquired an exotic material from what could be an extraterrestrial spacecraft. A spokesperson of this alien-hunting group made this mind blowing remark while talking exclusively to the New York Times.

Susan Gough, the Pentagon spokeswoman who made the statement last week, said the Navy had "confirmed that the three videos that are in wide circulation are indeed recordings made by naval aviators, recorded during their training evolutions." She added that the Navy "has always considered the phenomena observed in those videos as unidentified."

She also confirmed the sightings had been "part of a larger issue of an increased number of training range incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena in recent years." The spokesperson said that scientific analysis will soon be carried out on this material to determine its extraterrestrial origin.

"We're going to do research employing the scientific method, first and foremost. What we have been doing is trying to find the most qualified individuals at the most respectable institutions to conduct scientific analysis. That scientific analysis includes physical analysis, it includes molecular and chemical analysis and ultimately it includes nuclear analysis," said the spokesperson.

However, it still remains unclear whether the research carried out by Tom DeLonge will be peer-reviewed.

As the claims made by the spokesperson went viral on online space, conspiracy theorists have started predicting that disclosure regarding alien life is imminent. These conspiracy theorists believe that the admission from the US Navy regarding the existence of UFOs is the first step toward disclosing details about the extraterrestrial presence on the earth.

In the meantime, after unveiling the new starship aimed to take humans to the Mars, as a part of the Red Planet colonization mission, SpaceX founder Elon Musk claimed that humans might be the only life out there in the cosmos. As per the South African billionaire, human beings are the only conscious beings in the universe and should try to emerge as a multi-planetary species.