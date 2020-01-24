Actor Vanessa Hudgens has taken her fans by surprise with her latest Instagram photo and video. The High School Musical actor left everyone speechless by sharing a semi nude photo as well as a video in which she flaunts her sideboob, and a new sunflower tattoo. In her latest Instagram post, she poses for the camera to show off the tattoo that has caught much attention on the social media platform. Hudgens' tattoo video has bagged over 2.3 million likes and 2000 comments.

According to reports, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler who have been dating each other, recently parted ways. The couple were known to be together for nine years. The reason for their break-up is reported to be their busy acting careers that keep them away from each other for long periods of time.

While Hudgens has been busy with numerous acting projects, Butler has bagged a movie for which he is in Australia. According to a source, both the actors are very good when they are together, but staying apart makes things between them difficult.

Hudgens made her debut in Hollywood with the 2003 feature film Thirteen. Later, she rose to fame with her work in the High School Musical film series (2006–2008). Her character Gabriella Montez in the film brought her significant success in the film industry.

In 2018, the actor featured in the film The Princess Switch, which grabbed millions of eyeballs around the world. Other films of hers are Bad Boys for Life, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which is being filmed at present.