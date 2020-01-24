British bombshell Demi Rose, who has made a mark by sharing hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account, is back to woo her fans in another hot photoshoot. This time, the diva is seen drenched in a red swimsuit that has taken over fans on the internet. The British model is known for her sexy hourglass figure resembling actor-turned business mogul Kim Kardashian. Demi is quite a bold modelling personality who isn't shy going clothesless on social media.

In her new Instagram post the 24-year-old hot model looks smoking hot, sending pulses racing. Demi Rose's photo has been liked and shared several times on the internet by her Instagram fans. The photo has bagged as many as 441K likes and above 3,000 comments.

While several fans just showered their love through fire and heart shape emojis, Abigail Ratchford, a diva herself, teases Demi Rose with a message on the post that read: "I just dropped my phone" while another model Kinssey said, Lord have mercy after seeing Demi giving such a sensuous gaze at the camera.

Well, not only commoners, but also Demi's fellow mates are aware about her aura. On the work front, Demi has achieved several heights and she is unstoppable in what she does.

The young model also posted a story on her official Instagram handle for her 12.4 million followers in which she flaunted her curves and plump derriere leaving fans stunned and wanting for more.

The British model, also known as Demi Rose Mawby, often makes heads turn with her sexy photos and hot videos on the social media platform unlike several British models.

Demi Rose is one of the sexiest, most popular and well-known faces in the modelling industry today and many young modelling aspirants look up to the diva.