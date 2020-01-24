Russian model Victoria Odintcova has grabbed eyeballs with her latest Instagram post. The sexy model has shared a photo on social media in which she is seen donning blue lingerie that has set the internet on fire. Several fans have liked and commented on the photo that has left them spellbound. The photo was clicked near a seashore against a backdrop of hills. Odintcova is a well-known face in the modelling industry who has more than five million fans following her on the social media platform.

The photo of the 26-year-old Russian has racked up over 159K likes and more than 700 comments since the time it was uploaded online. Odintcova is sen flaunting her sexy curves and isn't shy of showing off her figure on social media.

She had earlier shared an eye-popping photo in which she sports a hot orange-colored monokini swimsuit flaunting her ample cleavage. In the photo, she is seen slouching on the floor beside a swimming pool while she sexily gazes at the camera.

Odintcova's Instagram photos are breathtaking and fans often express their love and lust for the model. In an interview, she revealed that at the age of 17, her brother took her to a modelling agency, but her modelling career started only three years after she met Alexander Mavrinin.

Odintcova is also known to have performed a daredevil stunt in 2017 dangling off a Dubai skyscraper, a video of which went viral on the internet. She even admitted that she's scared of heights and asked her fans not to copy her. Seeing her perform this shocking stunt, the model's parents forbade and made her promise not to perform such acts ever again in the future.