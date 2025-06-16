Vance Boelter: Minnesota Suspected Assassin Arrested after Extensive Manhunt for Killing Dem. Lawmaker and Husband and Shooting Another

Vance Luther Boelter, the suspected political assassin, was arrested on Sunday after an extensive manhunt for the gunman accused of killing a Minnesota state legislator and injuring another, according to the local sheriff.

Boelter, 57, a former appointee of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was being sought by police for allegedly opening fire on Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and for murdering former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. Boelter is now facing charges at both the state and federal levels. Earlier on Sunday, officials announced that a "nationwide warrant" had been issued for his arrest in connection with the murders and attempted murder under state law.

Nabbed at Last

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office confirmed his arrest on Sunday night by sharing a photo on Facebook showing the suspect with his hands behind his back, being held by law enforcement officers.

"The face of evil," the sheriff captioned the image. "After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer."

Boelter disguised himself as a police officer—dressed in a uniform, wearing a vest, and a disturbing Halloween mask—when he carried out the attack in a northern Minnesota suburb. Boelter's violent spree started around 2 a.m. on Saturday at State Senator Hoffman's residence in Champlin.

The deranged attacker unleashed a barrage of gunfire, hitting Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette, several times and leaving them critically injured.

According to the couple's nephew, Yvette threw herself over their daughter, Hope, to protect her from the bullets.

Both John and Yvette Hoffman underwent surgery and are currently in stable condition.

After the first attack, Boelter—still in disguise—moved to the home of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park, where he shot and killed both Hortman and her husband, Mark, with multiple shots.

Killed Them Mercilessly

Hortman, a 55-year-old Democrat, was pronounced dead inside her home, while her husband died at a nearby hospital. Police, who were checking on Hortman after receiving reports about the earlier shooting at the Hoffmans' home, engaged the masked suspect as he was fleeing the Brooklyn Park house.

Officers opened fire on the man posing as a police officer and at one point cornering him inside the home, but he was able to slip away.

Following the shootings, Boelter reportedly confessed to the brutal killings in a text message sent to his closest friends and his roommate.

"David and Ron, I love you guys. I made some choices, and you guys don't know anything about this, but I'm going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn't gone this way," Boelter told David Carlson, according to KARE.

On Saturday morning, police stopped and detained Vance Boelter's wife Jenny Boelter, while she was traveling with family members. She was detained by authorities for questioning regarding her possible involvement in the shooting.

During the traffic stop, officers found multiple passports and a weapon inside the vehicle.