Who Is Jenny Boelter? Wife of Suspected Minnesota Assassin Vance Boelter Detained after Traffic Stop as Cops Find Multiple Passports, Weapon in Car

The wife of alleged political assassin Vance Boelter was detained and is currently being interrogated after police found a weapon, ammunition, cash, and passports in her car during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, according to a report.

Jenny Boelter was pulled over by police around 10 a.m. on Saturday while traveling with several family members near Onamia, Minnesota, according to local outlet KTSP. In the car Jenny had a weapon, ammunition, cash, and multiple passports, according to law enforcement sources cited in the report. Two police vehicles remained at the scene for nearly two to three hours. Jenny was then taken in for questioning but was not formally arrested.

Assassin's Wife Nabbed

It remains unclear whether Vance and Jenny were living together, as Vance was known to live at a home in Camden, Minnesota, which was searched by SWAT teams on Saturday afternoon. The couple earlier ran a business together called Praetorian Guard Security.

Jenny was the President and CEO of the firm, was billed as bringing "years of organizational operations and logistical oversight," according to the company's website.

Vance Luther Boelter lists himself on LinkedIn as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, a company in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also worked with Minnesota Africans United, a statewide organization that supports African immigrants in Minnesota, according to a biography that has since been removed from the organization's website.

A video from 2022 shows Boelter as a keynote speaker in his role as CEO of Red Lion Group at a seminar co-hosted by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Minnesota Africans United, and Global Minnesota.

Boelter made the call from Moanda in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he discussed the Red Lion Group's projects and operations within the country.

"This all started back in 2019, when my partner, McNay Nkashama, brought in the ambassador from the DRC to Minnesota, and we had meetings, the bulk of them in Minneapolis but the bulk of them that I was at was in Worthington, Minnesota where we made those connections," Boetler said.

The alleged gunman talked about launching multiple agricultural pilot programs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which he said would "create a lot of jobs fast" and "serve as a model" for future investment in the country.

He also said that he was involved in various business sectors across the DRC, including fishing, agriculture, media, security, and motorcycle taxi services.

Still on the Run

Minnesota Africans United told The New York Post that Boelter was never employed by them, never received any payments, and was never involved with the organization in any official or unofficial role.

Disturbing images released by the FBI allegedly show Boelter wearing a creepy, Halloween-style latex mask resembling a bald, wrinkled man.

A home security camera captured a snapshot of the masked figure dressed in what appeared to be a police uniform, holding a flashlight near his face while standing at the front door—possibly of one of the targeted legislators.

Boelter, 57, is suspected of posing as a police officer during the attacks. He and his wife, Jenny, are believed to run Praetorian Guard Security Services, a Minnesota-based company that claims to offer personalized security solutions to protect people's homes and properties, according to its website.

The company's site mentions that Boelter has been involved in various security operations across Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East—including areas such as the West Bank, Southern Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.

Last month, Boelter indicated that he was seeking new job opportunities. His employment history highlights more experience in the food industry than in security.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Boelter worked as a general manager at 7-Eleven from 2016 to 2021. He also held managerial positions at Del Monte, Johnsonville Sausage, and Greencore, a company based in the UK that produces ready-to-eat foods.

Boelter was appointed twice to state roles in Minnesota by Democratic governors. In 2016, then-Governor Mark Dayton appointed him to the Workforce Development Council. Three years later, in 2019, Governor Tim Walz selected him to serve a four-year term on the Workforce Development Board, according to official records.

Boelter last registered as a Republican voter in 2022.

In a LinkedIn post dated November 5, 2018, he urged others to vote in the upcoming presidential election and shared concerns about its possible results.

"I am very big on just telling people to be a part of the process and vote your values and be part of this adventure we are all a part of living in the United States of America," he wrote.

"I think the election is going to have more of an impact on the direction of our country than probably any election we have been apart of, or will be apart of for years to come."

Boelter completed his undergraduate studies in international relations at St. Cloud State University according to his LinkedIn profile. He later earned a Master of Science in Management and a Doctorate in Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.

Law enforcement is desperately looking for Boelter, who remains at large after allegedly shooting State Senator John Hoffman and his wife inside their Champlin home early Saturday morning, leaving them both in critical condition. He then proceeded to the home of former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, where he is believed to have fatally shot her and her husband.

The suspect reportedly exchanged gunfire with officers who arrived at Hortman's home and was briefly trapped inside, but ultimately managed to slip away. Authorities say he left behind a "manifesto" that included the names of 70 politicians—among them Walz—as well as a stack of documents bearing the phrase "No Kings," a reference to the nationwide anti-Trump demonstrations that took place Saturday.