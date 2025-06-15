Vance Luther Boelter: Madman Who Killed Minnesota Lawmaker Melissa Hortman and Husband and Shot John Hoffman Has 'No Kings' Flyers in Car

The Minnesota State Patrol has asked the public to avoid attending the planned "No Kings" protests across the state, after the deadly attack that claimed the lives of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband and left another official seriously wounded Authorities revealed that the suspect responsible for the violence had "No Kings" rally flyers inside their vehicle.

This came as a former appointee of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was identified in connection with the killing of state legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband and the shooting of Democratic Senator John Hoffman, law enforcement sources said. Vance Luther Boelter is accused of killing Hortman and her husband and shooting Hoffman.

Police Urge to Avoid 'No Kings' Protest

"Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today's planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution," state patrol said in a statement.

"The photo is of flyers inside the vehicle of the suspect in today's shootings."

Thousands of "No Kings" protests were scheduled nationwide as a symbol of resistance against President Donald Trump and the 250th anniversary parade of the U.S. Army. However, organizers decided to cancel the planned protests in Northeast Minneapolis.

This came as Boelter was identified as the suspect in the killing of Hortman and her husband, Mark, and shooting Hoffman posing as a police officer.

Boelter Hoffman and his wife at their home in Champlin early Saturday, leaving them seriously injured.

He then allegedly moved on to the home of former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, where he is believed to have killed both her and her husband, sources told The New York Post.

Boelter, 57 was appointed by Walz in 2019 to a four-year term on the Governor's Workforce Development Board.

Boelter had also been a member of the Governor's Workforce Development Council in 2016 during the administration of then-Governor Mark Dayton, according to official records. Police said that the suspect had flyers in his vehicle reading "No Kings," a possible reference to protests scheduled for Saturday against the Trump Administration.

Authorities also found a "manifesto" and a list of other political figures. Officers briefly confronted the gunman at Hortman's home, but he slipped away.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Boelter, who was last seen wearing a black body armor over blue shirt and blue trousers.

"We're here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded," Walz said, adding, "State Representative Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, was assassinated, and her husband Mark was also killed."

Still on the Run

The first shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Hoffman's home in Champlin, about 20 miles from Minneapolis. A man and a woman were shot multiple times, though their current conditions remain unclear, according to KSTP.

The second attack took place around 4 a.m., roughly eight miles to the south, at Representative Hortman's home in Brooklyn Park. One man was shot several times, but his medical status has not been confirmed, The Sun reported.

Following the shooting at Hortman's house, officials said police engaged one of the suspects in the street, leading to a shootout.

Drew Evans, head of the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that the suspect managed to slip away during the exchange of gunfire and is still on the run.

Officials suspect that both incidents are connected. Walz has spoken out on social media, denouncing the "targeted attacks" and announcing that the State Emergency Operations Center is being activated as authorities intensify their search for the suspect.

"I've been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park," Walz wrote on X.

"I've activated the State Emergency Operations Center. Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them. We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon," the Governor wrote.

Brooklyn Park Police issued a shelter-in-place alert around 5:30 a.m. which was later extended to cover a three-mile area surrounding the Edinburgh Golf Course.

A second emergency alert was sent out around 7 a.m., urging residents not to open their doors unless two officers were present and to call 911 to confirm the identity of any law enforcement personnel.