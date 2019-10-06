Halle Berry is on a mission to keep all her followers healthy and hydrated as the actress took to Instagram highlighting the importance of drinking water and staying hydrated by posting a wet t-shirt picture of herself pouring water all over her body.

The 53-year-old actress captioned the picture as, "We are made of 60% water, and replenishing that amount can have life changing effects on the body – weight loss, higher energy levels, better cardiovascular health, and younger looking skin.''

Her caption further read as challenging her fans to drink loads of water on an everyday basis and and keep track of the progress to witness the life changing experience. ''So I challenge all of us today to drink at least 8 x 8oz. glasses of water a day, EVERYDAY, until next week. Would love to keep track on everyone's progress, so let me know how it's going in the comments of this post!"

Also, the challenge is now a hit among her fans as several users commented in support of the post. ''I'll do it Halle'' said a user while the other said, ''Count me in'' and the comments kept on coming all throughout the day. While most of her fans were game on in bring hydrated, the others were drooling all over her wet t-shirt picture as the image was too hot to handle.

Halle Berry is a fitness freak and spends considerable time at the gym to keep herself fit at all cost. In a previous interview, she revealed her work out schedule as, "hour to an hour and a half" and has food with "her breakfast and lunch combined."

The actress, who was last seen in the movie John Wick 3 alongside Keanu Reeves is gearing up for her next movie Bruised, where she'll play the role of an MMA fighter. The movie required Halle to go through rigorous training and we won't be surprised if she soon starts a Fitness Friday campaign on her Instagram handle in the coming weeks.