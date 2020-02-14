It's Valentines and everyone is surely getting the vibe to celebrate this day with their girlfriends and lovers. Many might already have plans for the day. From candlelight dinner to dance and gifts, all may have planned their special evening. However, one of the most important element to the whole Valentine set up is music.

Well, without music all the hard work and preparations for the special day would go in vain. Music is something that everyone can connect with. And to make this Valentine special for the person you love, here are some of the most popular romantic and love songs to listen today:

1. All of Me by John Legend:

This song is one of the most-streamed romantic love songs on Spotify, according to reports. All of Me has been played more than 1.1 billion times globally on the song app.

"What would I do without your smart mouth

Drawing me in, and you kicking me out

You got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down

What's going on in that beautiful mind

I'm on your magical mystery ride"

2. I found a love for me darling by Ed Sheeran:

This song is perfect if you want to share your feeling without saying anything to your girl or boy.

"I found a love for me

Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

3. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran:

This song is very soulful and soothing to the ears. It is one of the best love songs and a must-be-there in your playlist this Valentine's Day.

"When your legs don't work like they used to before

And I can't sweep you off of your feet

Will your mouth still remember the taste of my love

Will your eyes still smile from your cheeks"

4. My Dude by Litany:

Playing this song will give a hint to your not yet boyfriend or girlfriend about your feelings. So, if you are planning to confess your love to someone special this Valentine, then this is the perfect song.

"I really like you

And if you liked me too

I could be your girlfriend

You could be my dude,"

5. My Heart Will Go On (Celine Dion):

This song from the film Titanic can truly give you goosebumps as many times you listen to it with your partner. It is one of the most beautiful, evergreen romantic love songs sung by none other than the famous Celine Dion.

"Every night in my dreams

I see you, I feel you

That is how I know you go on

Far across the distance

And spaces between us

You have come to show you go on"