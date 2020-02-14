Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is undoubtedly a super sexy model in the industry today. The diva, who is often a competition for British hottie Demi Rose, has made heads turn with her latest Instagram video. Known for her curvaceous figure, Kvitko has shared a video on her official Instagram that has left fans wanting more. In the video, Kvitko is seen promoting a high-protein meal bar called Zero Impact. She also flaunted her hourglass curves and sexy assets, taking the internet by storm.

The model dons a sexy brown bikini with a long transparent shrug while she walks in front of the camera looking stunning. Fans are surprised to see Kvitko's new video and have showered their love for the model on the post. Some of her fans have admired her hot bikini. A few have said that she is too beautiful to be real, while some have described her beauty as insane. Others just posted fire emojis to express how hot she is looking in the photo.

Kvitko is never shy of showing off her figure on social media. The Bang Energy model has grabbed the attention of more than 200K followers on Instagram with her latest post. She has a huge fan base of 10.6 million active social media users, who often interact with her.

The 25-year-old modelling queen is known to be one of the most followed personalities on Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture in a blue-white bikini swimsuit that racked up over 222K likes on the social media platform.

Several fans of Kvitko love to keep an eye on her daily updates of day to day life and they claim her to be no lesser than a goddess.