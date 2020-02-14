BTS Army does not really need anything more to be excited. Their favorite K-pop boy band is returning on The Tonight Show for a second time. The special episode with Jimmy Fallon will feature an extended interview with the young Korean heartthrobs, a performance of their new song and a New York tour.

With just 10 days left for the special episode to air on NBC, followers of this globally famous boy group world-wide will be excited to know when and where they can watch the show. The Tonight Show with BTS will air on NBC on February 24 at 11.35 pm EST. People in the US can watch the program on NBC or stream it through their laptops or smartphones on the official website for the broadcasting channel or on NBC App.

People from other parts of the globe, including South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Russia, Denmark, Europe, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, can watch the late night talk show on February 25 through various streaming sites.

What to expect in special BTS episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon had announced the return of this K-pop boy band on the show on February 6. He had asked the followers of the boy group, including their international fanbase ARMY, to submit questions to be asked to the members. Shortly, the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS started trending on Twitter worldwide.

Now, the popular television show host has shared some details about the special episode with the young Korean heartthrobs, such as a special segment, a New York tour and an extended interview. Get the details below:

An extended interview with the members of BTS will be featured on the special episode of The Tonight Show. In this segment, the boy group members will be asked everything that their fans are curious to know about them.

A special performance of their new song will also be featured on the late-night talk show. This will be the first time the K-Pop idols are going to perform their new song.

Then, the boy group members will go on a tour with Jimmy Fallon to one of the iconic restaurant's in the New York City, Katz's Delicatessen.

Here is what Jimmy Fallon has to say about the special episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via Billboard):