Valentine's Day 2022: Romantic Quotes, Love Messages and Images to Share With Your Special One

Valentines Day is here and all you could ask for is to spend this day with the special someone in the most romantic atmosphere. February 14 marks the day of lovebirds, who are exploring ways to treat their partners with gifts, flowers, and some romantic gestures from morning to late night dates. As Valentine's Week 2022 comes to an end, couples worldwide are gearing up to make their partners feel special.

Beginning with Rose Day, where lovebirds exchange roses, Valentine Week is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, Valentine's Day is the final day to commemorate the love and companionship in a relationship.

Here are some of the most romantic messages, quotes and images to share:

QUOTES:

Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile. â€“ Franklin P. Jones, Engineer

Your flaws are perfect for the heart that's meant to love you. â€“ Trent Shelton, Football Player

The art of love...is largely the art of persistence. â€“ Albert Ellis, Psychologist

Love is the greatest refreshment in life. â€“ Pablo Picasso, Artist

There are never enough I Love You's. â€“ Lenny Bruce, Comedian

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt. â€“ Charles M. Schulz, Cartoonist

Grow old with me! The best is yet to be. â€“ Robert Browning

LOVE MESSAGES:

You are my present and future. Happy Valentines' Day my darling!

Your love has filled the void in my life. Cheers to a lifetime of togetherness with you my love.

You are the light in the darkness and a life to my soul. Happy Valentine's Day dear.

You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Wish you a lifetime of happiness my love.

I want you to know that you are the one. Be my one and only, valentine.

Your love is all I need to feel complete.

You want to know who I am in love with? Read the first word again.

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock, and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day.

IMAGES: