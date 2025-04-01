9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Dental Procedure Under Anesthesia at San Diego Clinic Where Another Patient Nearly Died Previously

A 9-year-old girl died hours after she went under anesthesia for a dental procedure at a San Diego clinic where a dentist had previously been investigated after a patient nearly died.

The procedure took place March 18 at Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista. In a statement,Dr. Ryan Watkins said the child was "continuously monitored by our dentist anesthesiologist" and showed no signs of complications.

Clinic Says Patient was Awake When Discharged but Medical Examiner's Report Says Girl was Asleep At the Time

The statement said the child, identified as Silvanna Moreno, was "discharged in stable condition," adding that she was awake and had stable vital signs when she was released into her mother's care.

The medical examiner's summary report, however, says the child was taken to a recovery room after the procedure but was asleep when she was discharged.

"Based on preliminary information ... the decedent underwent dental surgery under anesthesia in Vista and transitioned to a recovery room afterwards. She was later discharged from the facility and remained asleep during her transport home," the report says. "Upon arrival, she stayed sleeping and was transitioned into her bed at home."

Family Members Called 911 After the Girl was Found Unresponsive in Bed

Family members checked on the girl throughout the day. After they found her unresponsive in bed, they called 911, according to the report. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The cause and manner of death are pending.

Watkins said the office was "deeply saddened" by the girl's death. In his statement, he said the girl was referred "for dental treatment under general anesthesia due to her young age and acute situational anxiety."

"At this time, the cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner is conducting a thorough investigation, with which we are fully cooperating. We are committed to ensuring all facts come to light," the statement said.

"The safety and well-being of our patients have always been and remain our highest priority. While we understand the concerns and questions surrounding this tragic event, we respectfully ask for patience as the investigation proceeds. For the sake of the family and the integrity of the process, we encourage restraint regarding speculation," the statement continued.

Dr. Watkins Previously Investigated After a Patient's Heart Stopped Under His Care

Watkins is the only dentist listed on the office's website as a trained anesthesiologist. San Diego police are investigating the girl's death.

The Dental Board of California investigated Watkins after a patient nearly died in 2016, according to NBC San Diego. State investigators said the 54-year-old patient, who was put under anesthesia, was given two drugs, which led to his heart stopping.

Investigators said one of the drugs should never have been given to the man. Watkins was put on probation from 2020 to 2023, a decision order says. NBC San Diego reported that the man ended up filing a lawsuit against Watkins, which was settled.