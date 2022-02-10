'Vaccinated' Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed; Head Injury in Hotel Caused Brain Bleed in Sleep

Nearly a month after comedian Bob Saget passed away officials have released his cause of death as brain bleed. Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida in January.

Hours after the report of Bob Saget's death surfaced social media was rife with conspiracy theories linking his death with Covid-19 vaccine. Conservative political commentator Candace Owens too claimed the same.

Saget Had Bruise on the Back of his Head

The 65-year-old, who was part of a standup tour, had performed a show in Jacksonville just hours before he died in his sleep. TMZ reported that it is being believed that after checking into his hotel, Saget hit his head on something, possibly the headboard causing a bruise on the back of his head.

Officials told the outlet that Saget was not aware of the extent of his injury prior to going to sleep, and never woke up. Also, toxicology reports indicated that the Full House star had no drugs or alcohol in his body at his time of death.

The Daily Mail reported that following the report, Saget's family issued a statement. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," it concluded.

Social Media Users Gun for Candace Owens

Earlier, Owens had linked Saget's death to the fact that he was vaccinated and had received his booster shot, during her online talk show.

"There are too many healthy individuals, like Bob Saget, who we know have received their vaccinations, who are dropping dead, suddenly and unexpectedly with no further explanation," Owens had said.

Now, with the exact cause of Saget's death being revealed, social media users are demanding an apology from Owens. "Speaking of fact checking. You implied Bob Saget died from the vaccine but his autopsy just confirmed he died of head trauma. Will you put out a statement or can one of your drooling idiot fans explaining to me how the covid vaccine causes head trauma?" tweeted a user.

"@RealCandaceO should apologize for trying to say Bob Saget likely died from the vaccine. She never will because she's a demon, but it would be nice for her to address the many lies she spreads while she's grifting," wrote another.