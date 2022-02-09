'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' Lead Nominations for Oscars 2022; Complete List of 94th Academy Awards Nominees

The Power of the Dog led the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards announced on Tuesday. Directed by Jane Campion, the Netflix's film landed 12 nominations, including including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, two Best Supporting Actor noms for Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and a Best Supporting Actress nom for Kirsten Dunst.
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan hosted the event and announced the nominees. The Oscars 2022 ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27 and the broadcast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Closely following the The Power of the Dog , is the adaptation of a popular sci-fi novel, Dune, that bagged 10 Oscar nominations.
Complete List of Nominees:
Best Picture:
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director:
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Best Actress:
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
PenÃ©lope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Actor:
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Supporting Actress:
Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Supporting Actor:
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Original Screenplay:
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay:
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Best International Feature:
Japan, Drive My Car
Denmark, Flee
Italy, The Hand of God
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Norway, The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Score:
Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Original Song:
Be Alive- Beyonce Darius Scott (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
Down to Joy - Van Morrison (Belfast)
No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Documentary Feature:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short:
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short:
Affairs of the Art
Bestia Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Sound:
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Production Design:
Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)
Best Cinematography:
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Best Makeup And Hair:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Best Costume Design:
Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Dune (Jacqueline West)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Best Film Editing:
Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)
Best Visual Effects:
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home