'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' Lead Nominations for Oscars 2022; Complete List of 94th Academy Awards Nominees

The Power of the Dog led the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards announced on Tuesday. Directed by Jane Campion, the Netflix's film landed 12 nominations, including including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, two Best Supporting Actor noms for Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and a Best Supporting Actress nom for Kirsten Dunst.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan hosted the event and announced the nominees. The Oscars 2022 ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27 and the broadcast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Closely following the The Power of the Dog , is the adaptation of a popular sci-fi novel, Dune, that bagged 10 Oscar nominations.

Complete List of Nominees:

Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

PenÃ©lope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress:

Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor:

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Screenplay:

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best International Feature:

Japan, Drive My Car

Denmark, Flee

Italy, The Hand of God

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score:

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Original Song:

Be Alive- Beyonce Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy - Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Sound:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Production Design:

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Best Cinematography:

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Makeup And Hair:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Costume Design:

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Film Editing:

Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Best Visual Effects:

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home