Who is the Women in Nelly's Leaked Sex Tape? Rapper Uploads Blowjob Video During an Interview? (Video)

Rapper Nelly landed himself in hot soup after he accidentally uploaded his sex tape on Instagram stories. To make the matters worse, the musician apparently learnt about his faux pass during an on-camera session on the KFC Radio podcast.

Nelly not only deleted the explicit clip but also issued an apology stating that it was an old video not meant to go public.

Nelly Uploaded the Video During an Interview?

The nearly minute-long video shows an unidentified woman giving a blow job to a man as he moans in pleasure while praising the woman. While the face of the man was not visible in the video, many pointed out that he sounded like Nelly.

Soon after the video went viral, Barstool Sports tweeted that the Grillz artist was in the middle of an interview when the sex lip was uploaded on his Instagram stories.

In a tweet, the outlet also posted a video showing the exact moment Nelly realized his sex tape was uploaded. "Oh God," exclaims Nelly before he starts laughing. "You can see the exact moment Nelly realized his [sex tape] was going viral during his interview with," read the tweet.

Social Media Discusses Nelly's Anatomy

Soon after the sex tape was uploaded in Nelly's IG Stories and was subsequently shared on multiple social media platforms, the users went on to troll the musician.

Not only was "Hot in Herre" singer called 'small' by many users he was also mocked for leaking the tape. Speaking to TMZ, the rapper, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., apologized for the leak.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public," the 47-year-old told the outlet.

The rapper's team also expressed concerns about his phone getting hacked. The outlet reported that his team was investigating a breach and are concerned more of Nelly's private content may also end up online including financial information, personal documents and passwords.

Last month, Nelly hut headlines after he criticized Madonna for sharing her pictures in lingerie. "Some things should be covered up," Nelly had commented on the post.