A video of one Trump supporter in Utah yelling expletives and coughing on a group of Black Lives Matter protesters is being widely circulated on social media.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Robert Brissette, could be seen arguing with a small group of demonstrators at a gas station in Kanab, Utah in the video, which has received more than 2.6 million views.

'Black Lives Don't Matter'

In the clip, Brissette, who had a Trump flag in the back of his pick-up truck can be heard telling the sign-waving protesters that he hates Democrats and that "Black lives don't matter. All lives matter."

"We never said they didn't," one protester responds. Brissette then proceeds to cough forcefully in demonstrators' faces as they try to fend him off with their signs.

"Oh, I'm so scared of your little f*****g virus," he says, mocking the protesters. "You look like a little pansy-ass piece of s---." The two sides then exchange profanities before Brissette returns to his truck as protesters yell, "take your hate somewhere else." Watch the clip below:

GoFundMe Page to Cover Legal Expenses Suspended

After the video clip went viral on social media, Brissette claims he is facing criminal charges (coughing on someone intentionally is considered a form of assault) and set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the legal expenses, according to the fundraiser's description.

Brissette claims two of the protesters threw rocks at him and he was verbally attacked when he confronted them, at which point someone started recording the incident and now he is being charged with inciting it.

"I'm getting charged with 5 different crimes and my reputation trashed," he wrote in the description, adding that donations will go toward court costs. The campaign's fundraising goal was set at $10,000 on Wednesday. However, the campaign was pulled from the GoFundMe website not long after it went live.

Brissette also updated his Facebook cover photo to read "LIVES MATTER! If you need a color in the form of those words, YOU'RE a racist."

"Do not believe partial Videos they do not tell the hole (sic) story. A group will only post what they want you to believe," he wrote in an earlier post.