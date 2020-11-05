An anonymous mail carrier with the United States Postal Department (USPS) has reportedly revealed to Project Veritas that he and his colleagues was ordered by one of his superiors to backdate mails considered too late to be counted, in a bid to unsettle the entire vote counting process. The whistleblower's claims are reportedly being investigated, according to Project Veritas.

The tipster claimed that he worked in one of the branches of the Traverse City post office and had spoken with a carrier at another branch who too said that he had seen postal ballots being stamped with previous day's date. Needless to say, the allegations are serious and if such a thing happened could deeply impact the outcome of the US Presidential Election.

Serious Allegations

The anonymous mail carrier and tipster in an interview told Project Veritas, the undercover sting operation group, that he and other mail carriers were instructed by one of their supervisors backdate ballots mailed too late to be counted. He and other mail carriers were apparently "issued a directive" to "collect any ballots we find in mailboxes," collection boxes, and "outgoing mail in general" on Wednesday and "separate them at the end of the day so that they could hand stamp them with the previous day's date." The interview was released on Wednesday night with the voice and identity of the tipster disguised.

The ballots were then put in separate "express bags" and dispatched after being stamped to their respective destinations. Going by the law in Michigan, postal ballots are required to be stamped by 8 pm on Election Day, in order to stay eligible for being counted for 2020 US Election.

The tipster reportedly told Project Veritas that the order was across many post office branches. In fact, he claimed to have called up one of his colleagues in another branch where the carrier also claimed that he saw the postmaster at that branch stamping ballots with the previous day's date. The responsibility of stamping ballots with dates is otherwise vested with the clerks who do it at the distribution center.

Who Gave the Orders?

Although there is no confirmation on the truth behind the allegations, Project Veritas reportedly called up the tipster's supervisor, Jonathon Clarke, who allegedly gave the mail carriers the orders but was hung up on.

Project Veritas' owner James O'Keeffe, as reported by rt.com, later claimed that a "Special Agent within the Office of Inspector General for the USPS" had contacted his organization after coming across the interview of the whistleblower and was assessing if an investigation into the allegations were required. Donald Trump Jr. immediately picked up the story and retweeted it.

The allegations come amid claims by US President Donald Trump of discrepancy in counting postal ballots in Michigan. In fact, Trump's campaign on Wednesday night filed a lawsuit against Michigan over alleged electoral malpractices and that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without a team of bipartisan observers. In fact, similar scenes were reported from Georgia where a Republican supporter claimed to have seen 53 late-marked votes mixed in with legitimate ballots.

If there is even an iota of truth in the whistleblower's claims, it could well make in difference the overall results of the elections.