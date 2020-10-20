A 13-year-old Georgia boy was gunned down at his home by an unknown gunman who came in a ski mask on Thursday night. Brayan Zavala from Riverdale was fixing a lawnmower with his father and brother in the family's front yard night when a person approached him.

Police have started an investigation but no arrests have been made yet. The incident has left everyone shocked in the neighborhood. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the victim's brother to establish as a memorial fund in Brayan's name and has already raised over $22,000 of a $50,000 fundraising goal.

Innocent Life Lost

The Zavala family said that a dark-colored Chevrolet pulled up at the house, at around 9 pm on Thursday. Brayan at that time was working on a lawnmower with his 16-year-old brother, Jesus, outside their home. As they looked at the car, the suspect came out in a ski mask, sweater and black pants and approached and shot Brayan, the teen's sibling said.

"The shooter didn't even say I want your money, or this is a robbery or I'm assaulting you," Jesus said. "He just came, stood there [in] silence and shot my brother." Police were informed and they immediately responded to the scene around 9.15 pm. However, Bryan, who was set to turn 14 next week, died at the spot. In fact, he died in his father and brother's arms.

Brayan was a student at Kendrick Middle School. Clayton County Police are continuing the search for the killer, who has not been identified and remains on the loose.

Killed for No Reason

The Zavala family says that Brayan didn't have enmity with anyone and they are still clueless why he was shot. "What did .. what did he do?" Jesus asked. "We were working on a lawnmower, and all of a sudden, my brother is dead ... It's not fair. What's the reason? Why? I don't get it. I don't get why this happened."

According to a neighbor, two other men were also inside the car. Police believe that the gunman was a professional killer and had been assigned the job to kill Bryan. However, that hasn't helped them much in tracking the suspect.

Police, in a statement, appealed to the public for information, saying: "The Clayton County Police Department is humbly asking the community and any persons having knowledge of this crime to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers for any information about this case."