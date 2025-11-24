Usha Vance: JD Vance's Wife Silences Divorce Speculation after Being Spotted Without Wedding Ring at Jacksonville Event

A spokesperson for Usha Vance issued a rare public statement to dismiss rumors claiming she is planning to divorce her husband, Vice President JD Vance. Rumors about trouble in Usha and JD's marriage began circulating after Usha was spotted without her wedding ring during a Nov. 19 visit to Camp Lejeune, a military base in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Wearing a burgundy turtleneck dress with matching heels, Usha attended the event alongside First Lady Melania Trump — and the missing ring quickly sparked speculation. Her spokesperson clarified that Usha, who shares sons Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and daughter Mirabel, 3, with JD, simply forgot to wear her wedding ring that day.

No Crack in Marriage

"[Usha is] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes," the spokesperson said in a statement to People. Usha, 39, and JD, 41, married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School.

Recent rumors about a possible split were further fueled by a viral moment last month, when JD shared a hug with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event.

Kirk, the widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk who was tragically shot and killed in September, embraced JD warmly onstage, sparking a wave of speculation on social media.

"No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD — in Vice President JD Vance. I do," she also told the crowd.

Made for Each Other

Erika, 37, had earlier praised Usha and thanked her for the support she showed during Charlie's memorial service. "She told me, you will get through these 15 minutes and the next 15 minutes after that," Erika shared of their private conversation.

"Usha, I don't think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear."

JD sparked controversy in October when he mentioned that he hoped Usha, who was raised in a Hindu family, might one day convert to his Catholic faith.