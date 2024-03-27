USA 2024 Live Stream details: Date, Venue, Host, Lineup, and More of Universal Superstar Awards

With just a few hours left for the Universal Superstar Awards (USA) 2024, KM Chart and Doohub shared new details about the ceremony. The organizers recently confirmed that NCT 127 and Xikers will perform at the show. The organizers also revealed that K-Pop fans from various parts of the world can get updates about the event live from home through various channels, including the official social media pages of KM Chart.

Some of the popular Korean artists expected to perform at the annual event include Bada Lee (of BEBE), Chuu, EVNNE, FIFTY FIFTY, Hong Isaac, Kwon Eun Bi, Lapillus, Lee Chan Won, LUCY, MeloMance, n.SSign, PLAVE, SECRET NUMBER, VIVIZ, xikers, XODIAC, and Young Tak. K-pop fans can also look forward to a special performance by NCT 127 member Taeyong at USA 2024.

Date, Venue and Host:

Universal Superstar Awards 2024 will be held at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace on Wednesday (March 27). The star-studded event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 5:00 pm KST, which will be followed by the award ceremony at 7:00 pm KST.

"Universal Superstar Awards (U.S.A) is the annual settlement awards of KM Chart and is a global award ceremony that selects and awards artists loved by the world's public and fans through K-Music," the organizers shared.

Celebrity Lineup:

"With the slogan Together With You! as a global awards ceremony where fans from all over the world select artists and conduct them fairly, we propose various K-cultures and lifestyles and try to lead the world in a better direction with the public and fans through positive influence," the organizers shared.

Live Stream Details:

The updates on red carpet arrivals will be available on KMChart, the official Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Meanwhile, the award ceremony will be streamed live on MBC M and Wavve.

K-pop fans in Korea can also watch the award ceremony live on TV and Stream it online. In Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, the show will be streamed on Wavve .