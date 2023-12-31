BRIGHTEST STAR SONGJIHYO Trends Online Following Red Carpet of SBS Entertainment Awards 2023

SBS Entertainment Awards 2023 took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (December 30). The annual award ceremony began with red carpet-arrivals. Running Man cast Song Ji Hyo turned heads during the glamorous event while walking the red carpet like a princess in her black dress. Immediately after she posed for the cameras, BRIGHTEST STAR SONGJIHYO started trending online on social media platforms, including Twitter.

Netizens from various regions showered the actress with praises after watching her red carpet looks at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2023. Social media platforms, like Twitter, started flooding with messages under the hashtags #SBSEntertainmentAwards2023, #우리_최고의_런닝걸_송지효, #SongJiHyo, and #송지효.

The admirers of Ji Hyo described her as The Queen, Brightest Star, Lovely, and Goddess Ji Hyo. The messages ranged from, She is taking her Disney princess job way too seriously, she is pretty and the brightest star of the night, and she can still make the whole place shimmer.

Here are some of the messages from Netizens about Song Ji Hyo:

How can she look pretty and cute at the same time?

My attention immediately goes to her beauty.

She is gorgeous.

She is so gorgeous in that dress.

Her being the rose among the thorns makes me so damn proud. She stayed and changed the game from the very beginning. She is my one and only Ace.

It was Ji Hyo's photo time with the members to commemorate her beauty tonight.

Her face, gown, makeup, and hair are on point. She looks stunningly expensive! Thank you, Nexus.

She is the cameraman's apple of the eye. We cannot blame them. She is mesmerizing in every angle.

Ji Hyo went from a princess last week to a queen tonight. I am not going to shut up about it.

Song Jihyo, the 3rd Daughter of SBS, ranked 3rd with the most screentime in every SBS show. I cannot believe this is real.

The annual award show was broadcast live on SBS for people in South Korea. The ceremony was available to stream on the official website of the broadcasting network for international viewers. The nominees for the Grand Prize (Daesang) were Shin Dong Yup, Yoo Jae Suk, Tak Jae Hoon, Lee Sang Min, Kim Jong Kook, Seo Jang Hoon, and Lee Hyeon Yi.