The Korean Music Awards (KMA) 2024 winners will be announced through a worldwide live telecast on Thursday (February 29) at 8:00 pm KST. Musical achievements by bands and artists were considered while selecting the winners in each category. The committee gives greater importance to the songs and albums of the artists themselves. Unlike other South Korean music awards, KMA considers the sales records to select winners.

This year, two groups and an artist have been nominated for all three Grand Prizes – Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musician of the Year. K-pop girl group NewJeans, indie rock band Silica Gel, and rapper Beenzino also received nominations for Best Song and Best Album awards in their respective genres.

The internationally famous K-pop boy band member Jungkook received four nominations. The BTS member has been nominated in two of the Grand Prize categories – Musician of the Year and Song of the Year. He is also nominated for Best K-pop Song and Best K-pop Album. Here is the winners' list of the 21st annual Korean Music Awards (KMA), including the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musician of the Year.

Korean Music Awards (KMA) 2024 Winners

Musician of the Year

NewJeans

Beenzino

Jungkook

Silica Gel

Carina Nebula

wave to earth

Song of the Year

Tik Tak Tok ft. So!YoON! for Silica Gel

Rose Blossom for H1-KEY

Ditto for NewJeans

Travel Again ft. Cautious Clay for Beenzino

Seven ft. Latto for Jungkook

Album of the Year

COMEDY for Yeoyu and Seolbin

Get Up for NewJeans

Heart of the City for Lee Jin Ah

Machine Boy for Silica Gel

NOWITZKI for Beenzino

Rookie of the Year

dongyi

HANEL

H1-KEY

KISS OF LIFE

Moon Mi Hyang

NO.LINK

Best Pop Song

In My Garden for Yoon Ji Young

Love Lee for AKMU

DIE 4 YOU for DEAN

Cocktail Paradise for Yun Seok Cheol and Sejin

Let's Say Goodbye for Parc Jae Jung

Best Pop Album

Round and Round for Kim Soo Young

In My Garden for Yoon Ji Young

DIPUC for cacophony

Heart of the City for Lee Jin Ah

1집 Alone for Parc Jae Jung

문(門) for Kim Se Jeong

Best K-pop Song

Seven ft. Latto for Jungkook

Cupid for FIFTY FIFTY

Ditto for NewJeans

Rose Blossom for H1-KEY

I AM for IVE

Best K-pop Album

Get Up for NewJeans

The Name Chapter: Freefall for Tomorrow X Together

the Billage of perception: chapter three for Billlie

Golden for Jungkook

Born to be XX for KISS OF LIFE

Best Rap and Hip-hop Song

Travel Again ft. Cautious Clay for Beenzino

25 ft. Yang Hong-won for Kid Milli

14-23 for Skyminhyuk

Young Boy ft. oygli for lobonabeat!

What The Hell for E SENS

Best Rap and Hip-hop Album

NOWITZKI for Beenzino

해방 for Skyminhyuk

선전기술 X for O'Domar

Trapstar Lifestyle for lonbonabeat!

BEIGE for Kid Milli

Best R&B and Soul Song

Bump It Up for THAMA

Closet ft. Uhm Jung Hwa for SUMIN

Whiskey (with SOLE, THAMA) for Soul delivery

Motif for youra

Closed ft. JJANGYOU for jerd

Best R&B and Soul Album

Sailing for Hoody

(1) for youra

BOMM for jerd

wonderego for Crush

YOURS TRULY for BRWN

Best Electronic Song

Acid Wasp for Mount XLR

Hush for CIFIKA

NUMBERS for KIRARA

JONGNO for HYPNOSIS THERAPY

Farewell Two Shell for Guinneissik

Best Electronic Album

Move That for NO.LINK

21st century electronic duo for OTOT

PSILOCYBIN for HYPNOSIS THERAPY

My Star My Planet My Earth for Yetsuby

ION for CIFIKA

Best Rock Song

soju & soul for OVerdrive Philosophy

Ghost Writers for Seoul Electronic Band

ALL IN for Gate Flowers

I'm blues man for zeonpansansa

Something's Wrong for OHCHILL

Best Rock Album

Animal for THORNAPPLE

12가지 말들 for bongjeingan

2/4분기 실적보고서 for zeonpansansa

The Burning City for OHCHILL

Yellow Supernova Remnant for TOUCHED

64 see men for OVerdrive Philosophy

Best Modern Rock Song

Tik Tak Tok ft. So!YoON! for Silica Gel

Cloud Cuckoo Land for JUNGWOO

NOW OR NEVER for verycoybunny

Flower Tail for Dabda

Feeling Of You for Cho Yong-pil

Best Modern Rock Album

Yonder for Dabda

After the Magic for Parannoul

Cloud Cuckoo Land for JUNGWOO

Machine Boy for Silica Gel

0.1 flaws and all. for wave to earth

Best Folk Song

Hometown to Come for Lee Min Hwi

Fire for Hwang Pu Ha

밤하늘의 별들처럼 for Yeoyu and Seolbin

난 말을 못해요 for Hwang Pu Ha

서술 for Jeong Mil Ah

Best Folk Album

Riverside for Jeong Mil Ah

Two Faces for Hwang Pu Ha

봉오리 시절 for Heo Jeong Hyuk

COMEDY for Yeoyu and Seolbin

Hometown to Come for Lee Min Hwi

우리는 서로를 간직 하려고 for Lee Hyung Ju

Best Metal and Hardcore Album

다떠위다 for hollow january

Behind the Mask for Noeazy

REASON FOR SILENCE for MAHATMA

If These Bodies Could Talk for Doguul

Best Global Contemporary Album

날초소 분석법 for dongyi

Evolving for Iseul Kim's Two Voices

Vals del Sí for HANEL

COSMOS for Ensemble SINAWI

Best Jazz – Vocal Album

Extraordinary for Kim Yu-jin

I Wished On The Moon for Moon Mi-hyang

FLOW for Lim Mi-jung

Liminal Silence for Sunny Kim, Vardan Ovsepian, Ben Monder

Lawless Heart for Varden Ovsepian and Song Yi-jeon

Good Match for Carina Nebula

Best Jazz – Instrumental Album