AOC Faces MAGA Backlash on Social Media After 'Defamatory' Post on Trump in Brutal Jeffrey Epstein Files Rant

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) faced massive backlash on social media after referring to President Trump as "a rapist" in a tweet — with many users claiming that her post gives enough reasons for a defamation lawsuit from the president.

Ocasio-Cortez triggered backlash on Friday after posting a tweet about Trump and the release of files connected to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. "Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?" Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X, seemingly referencing Trump and the 2023 civil case in which he was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll. In no time, she came under fire.

In Bad Taste

However, Trump was not found liable for rape in the case — a detail the congresswoman failed to make — prompting many on social media to urge the president to take legal action against the self-proclaimed "Bronx girl."

"Even under the ridiculously lenient standards of NY Times v. Sullivan, you've managed to incur defamation liability. Wow," Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) wrote on X, referring to the landmark 1964 Supreme Court libel case.

"George Stephanopoulos might advise you to take down this tweet," another person tweeted.

Last year, Trump filed a lawsuit against ABC and George Stephanopoulos after the "This Week" anchor claimed during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) that Trump had been "found liable for rape."

In December, as part of a settlement, ABC and Stephanopoulos agreed to pay $15 million to Trump's presidential library foundation, along with an extra $1 million to cover legal fees. The network also issued a public apology for the misstatement.

Social Media Users Furious

"This is defamatory," Trump ally Laura Loomer said of Ocasio-Cortez's tweet. "And I hope you are sued by Trump for this the same way George Stephanopoulos was sued and forced to pay Trump $15 million dollars."

"The President should sue AOC into bankruptcy," legal analyst Phil Holloway similarly argued.

"I realize she's trying to raise her profile but this is way way too far," Holloway tweeted.

The White House chose not to comment on whether the president is contemplating legal action.

"AOC likes to play pretend like she's from the block, but in reality she's just a sad, miserable blockhead who is trying to over-compensate for her lack of self-confidence that has followed her for her entire life," White House communication director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"Instead, she should get some serious help for her obvious and severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her pea-sized brain," he added.