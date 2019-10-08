It was in December 2017 that retired US Navy Pilot David Fravor shared his stunning experience where his squadron witnessed a bizarre-shaped object moving erratically just above the surface of the Pacific ocean, 160 kilometers off the coast of San Diego.

The New York Times article that detailed this mysterious encounter revealed that this 'Tic Tac' shaped flying object moved ''forward, back, left, right'' in a very erratic manner, and when the pilots tried to encounter the object, it shot away at an incredible speed, defying all laws of current physics.

During another flight, one of Fravor's squadron successfully filmed one of the objects using the plane's camera, and this now-famous clip was later released by former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo. Interestingly, a few weeks back, the US Navy confirmed that these clips released by Elizondo with the help of 'To The Stars Academy' were authentic. Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare revealed that the military is calling these objects 'unidentified aerial phenomena'.

Last Saturday, David Fravor appeared in the popular podcast 'Joe Regan Experience' and revealed more stunning details regarding the sightings of these mysterious flying objects.

"They don't feel alone. One of the guys was a Navy helicopter pilot. He was flying a CH-53, a big heavy-lifter the Marine Corps uses for certain things. Off the East Coast, they do a lot of shooting, at the time it was off Puerto Rico,'' said Fravor, news.co.au reports.

The former US Navy officer also shared a mindblowing experience where one of the navy pilots saw a dark mass coming out of the depths of the ocean depths and later sucked down a torpedo deployed by the Navy to the depths of water.

Fravor also assured that the black mass that came very near to the surface of the water was not a submarine.

"It's not a submarine'. He's seen submarines before. Once you've seen a submarine you can't confuse it with something else. This big object, kind of circular, is coming up from the depths and he starts screaming through the intercom system to tell them to pull the diver up, and the diver's only a few feet from the water," added Fravor.

Fravor also made it clear that these flying objects apparently came from an altitude of 24,380 meters.

"80,000 feet is where you can start to see the curvature of the Earth. It's considered space, they're coming from above that," claimed Fravor.

As Fravor's revelations went viral on YouTube, many people have started claiming that these unknown objects are a clear indication of advanced alien intelligence. In the meantime, Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had recently claimed that alien life will be discovered in the next few months.