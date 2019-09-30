A chief NASA named Dr Jim Green has claimed that alien life will be discovered by the United States space agency or the ESA on Mars within the next few months. The scientist went on to say that the discovery will be made before 2021, but the world is not prepared to accept the reality of extraterrestrial existence.

In an interview with to The Telegraph, Green made these mindblowing remarks. He further added that the discovery of alien life will be revolutionary, and it will open up a whole new line of thinking.

"It will be revolutionary. It's like when Copernicus stated 'no we go around the Sun.' Completely revolutionary. It will start a whole new line of thinking. I don't think we're prepared for the results. We're not. I've been worried about that because I think we're close to finding it, and making some announcements," Green told the Telegraph.

Jim Green is one of the think tanks behind the NASA and ESA missions which will start drilling on the Martian surface in 2020. ESA's ExoMars Rover and NASA's Mars 2020 rover will collect the samples, and testing of these specimen will be completed by 2021. Green believes that the important clues behind the existence of alien life will be unveiled after the testing of these samples.

During the talk, Jim Green made it clear that there could be advanced civilizations in the deep nooks of the universe, as there are more planets in the cosmos than the number of stars.

"Venus was a blue planet for a significant amount of time. There is no reason to think that there aren't civilizations elsewhere because we are finding exoplanets all over the place. We now know from Kepler observations that there are more planets in the galaxy than there are stars," Green added.

The comments from the scientist was published by the Guardian just a few hours after Elon Musk unveiled the new starship prototype that is designated to take humans to Mars. After unveiling the new spacecraft, Musk revealed that the skin of the vessel is completely made up of pure stainless steel due to its impeccable thermal capabilities.