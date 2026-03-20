U.S. mortgage rates rise third week to 6.22% level

Middle East conflict lifts energy costs, pushing Treasury yields higher

Higher rates increase borrowing costs, worsening housing affordability pressures

Builders face rising input costs, weak sentiment, ongoing housing supply constraints

In the United States, mortgage rates rose to a third week in a row and hit a 3-month high with increasing energy prices on the Middle East war straining borrowing costs and affordability of houses.

Data was released by Freddie Mac and reported by Reuters has shown that the average rate of a 30-year fixed mortgage has increased to 6.22 this week compared to 6.11 a week ago. The growth also indicates a gradual upward movement since the period before the geopolitical tension peaked around below 6% levels in the month of February when the tension started affecting the global financial markets.

Mortgage rates move closely with the yields on U.S. Treasury securities that have been increasing in the recent weeks. Reuters figures indicated that the 10-year Treasury yield was slightly increased over the last trading session based on the unremitting inflation leave propelled by high oil and gas prices due to the interruption of energy exports in the Middle East.

Energy Shock Lowers Borrowing Costs

This increase in the costs of borrowing is a response by the global energy markets to the continuing conflict which has upset the supply chains as well as increased the fears of inflation that may persist. The increase in oil and gas costs is directly linked to the general inflation expectations causing bond yields to go up and converting this into a higher home loan.

To potential homeowners, the rate hike is a substantive cost. Even a slight increase of a little more than 10 basis points may result in hundreds of dollars of extra payments paid by a typical mortgage annually, further crunching the already tight affordability in a market that has been stretched by high home prices.

The longer this continues, the more it is likely to influence buyer behavior, said Michael Pearce, chief U.S. economist, Oxford Economics.

Buyers are not the only ones who are affected. The input costs are also increasing in relation to the energy costs, which are impacting not only transportation but also materials, among others to the builders. It is an active element contributing to more uncertainty in the housing industry.

Housing Market Experiences Vexed Slimness

The mood among developers is restrained, with the pressure of costs and funding issues on-going. Construction expenses incurred by a single-family home account for about 3% of the construction costs just due to fuel costs, which creates an additional burden on the strains since the cost of energy is subject to change.

That is a headwind, with a headline risk that still persists, be it tariffs or international matters," said Robert Dietz chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders.

Supply is also being burdened by higher interest rates. It is not the time to exit the mortgages borrowed by many homeowners at much lower rates in the period of the pandemic, when the cost of borrowing was lower than 3%. This has deterred listings, reducing inventory and holding home prices high despite the lack of demand.

According to Reuters, the housing market fails to rebound momentum since the post-pandemic rush, the level of sales volumes are still low, and the affordability restrictions are aggravating. Despite the reduction of mortgage rates, which have reached their highest point of 7.79 in October 2023, the recent rise indicates that a long-term recovery might be postponed.

Market expectations are still affected by the policy of the Federal Reserve. Although the central bank maintained interest rates at its most recent meeting, investors now expect it to take a longer period for the central bank to initiate any reduction in its interest rates which would continue to push mortgage rates higher in the coming years.

Uncertainty in Policies Compounds the Strain in the market

The other source of uncertainty is the government policy as far as the housing sector is concerned. Attempts to mitigate affordability have involved executive responses to lighten regulatory controls on financing and enhance access to it. Nevertheless, the legislative advancements have been spotty, and divisions within Congress have been making it hard to pass larger housing reforms.

The Senate has recently passed a bipartisan bill on housing, though negotiations on the bill are being carried out in the House with divergence on other provisions holding the bill back to a final vote. The market participants indicate that the policy clarity will play a key role in determining supply trends and the long-term trends on affordability.

Economists observe that even though short-term changes in the mortgage rates may affect the mood of buyers, in the long run it is structural issues such as supply shortages as well as financing cost that will dictate the future direction of the housing market.

The recent increase in mortgage rates demonstrates the vulnerability of the housing market to economic shocks around the world since the geopolitical news is still filtering through the financial areas and the borrowing conditions of households.