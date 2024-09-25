US Intelligence Warns of 'Real Threats' to Assassinate Trump by Iran, Campaign Reveals

The U.S. intelligence community has warned former President Donald Trump of credible assassination threats from Iran, according to a statement from his presidential campaign on Tuesday.

Trump's campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, said that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had briefed the 78-year-old Republican candidate on the threats. He described them as "real and specific" and aimed at destabilizing the country.

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in recent months," Cheung stated. He also noted that law enforcement agencies are working together to ensure Trump's protection and prevent interference in the upcoming election.

The statement did not provide further details on the threats. It comes as Iran faces increasing international pressure, particularly in relation to tensions in Lebanon, where Israel has launched attacks on Hezbollah targets. Hezbollah is a militant group backed by Tehran.

Trump has reportedly been the target of two assassination attempts in recent months. The first occurred on July 13, when a bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The second took place on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement in attempts to assassinate Trump. Earlier this summer, Iranian officials rejected accusations of plotting against the former president, calling them baseless.

Following the July 13 incident, U.S. media reported that intelligence agencies had received information about an alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump. In response, security around Trump was tightened.

"If they do assassinate President Trump, I hope America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the earth," Trump wrote on his social media platform shortly after the incident. He added that if the U.S. does not act, American leaders would be viewed as "gutless cowards."

It remains unclear whether the threats mentioned in the latest campaign statement are new or connected to the earlier warnings.

In addition to assassination plots, the United States has accused Iran of attempting to meddle in the 2024 election. U.S. authorities recently alleged that Iranian hackers targeted Trump's campaign, offering stolen materials to staffers of his then-rival, Joe Biden.

"Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities," the U.S. intelligence agencies warned, highlighting Iran, Russia, and China as countries attempting to exploit divisions in American society.

Reports suggest that Iranian hackers tried to share stolen information with U.S. media outlets, although the names of these organizations were not disclosed.

Trump's Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, has also claimed her campaign was targeted by foreign hackers. However, her team did not specify which nation they believed was responsible for the attack.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5, and current polls show a tight race between Trump and Harris, who joined the contest after President Biden dropped out earlier this summer.