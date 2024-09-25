TikTok Star Criticizes Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey for Unauthorized Video Use, Says, "I do not support Harris for President"

TikTok creator Blaire_Allison has once again voiced her opposition to Vice President Kamala Harris' bid for the presidency in the upcoming November election. The social media star did not remain silent after her video was featured in Oprah Winfrey's recent town hall interview with Harris without her consent.

Blaire_Allison took to TikTok on Saturday to share a new video mocking both Winfrey and Harris for using her content without permission. "I got my four seconds of fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show," she quipped, referencing her video, which was aired during the interview.

The Thursday night interview featured individuals speaking out about the rising cost of living in America, including a clip of Blaire_Allison. In the featured clip, she expressed concern about the financial struggles many Americans are currently facing. "I don't know how people are affording life right now," she said in the video used without her consent.

Following the interview, Allison posted another TikTok, vowing not to vote for Harris and doubling down on her previous stance. She impersonated the vice president, stating, "To my Americans: Let me make something perfectly clear, OK? I do not support Harris for president." Allison continued the satire, mocking Harris' speech patterns while reinforcing her decision to oppose her presidential run.

In a follow-up post, Allison expressed frustration with Oprah Winfrey's team for using her content without notifying her. The original video was posted in November, and she claims she had no idea it would be shared during Harris' interview.

"I have made it very clear that I don't support Kamala Harris at all," Allison reiterated in her post, emphasizing her stance. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she further explained her reasons, saying, "I don't believe Harris puts Americans first, nor has she provided a clear plan to improve our livelihoods."

Allison also criticized the lack of communication from Oprah's team regarding the use of her video. "I was disappointed that a well-known show like Oprah Winfrey's didn't even notify me they were using my clip," she said, adding that she didn't find out until people in her community told her it had aired.

In her TikTok post on Saturday, Allison expressed her frustration over the unauthorized use of her content, calling for stronger rules to protect creators. "I wish there were rules in place where national television shows had to get permission before using a creator's content," she said. "At the very least, they should notify the creator before airing it on national TV."

Social media users quickly reacted to the situation, with many sharing memes and comments on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Some praised Allison for her impersonation of Harris, calling it "spot on" and "hilarious." Others criticized Harris and the overall tone of her interview with Winfrey, labeling it as "cringe-worthy."

This latest development has sparked widespread conversation online, as the 2024 election draws closer, with opinions on both sides of the political spectrum continuing to dominate social media platforms.