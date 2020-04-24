When the United States Mint rolled out its new quarter coin featuring a bat, little did it realise that it would lead to number of controversies related to the end of the world and the involvement of US in the origin of coronavirus.

Part of the 'America the Beautiful Quarters Program', the coin for the first time features a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup. The coin dedicated to the National Park of American Samoa in Utulei, only American home to the species, aims to create awareness regarding the threat it faces due to habitat loss and commercial hunting.

Being the first release of 2020, the coin has been released for circulation from April 6. Medallic artist Phebe Hemphill has sculpted the design.

Netizens question the involvement of the US in COVID-19 spread

With the world reeling under a global pandemic, originated by bats, the people aren't taking positively the design and release of the shiny new bat quarter. Even though it is being believed that coronavirus originated in Wuhan, the reports of US government fund $3.7 million to Wuhan laboratory has raised many eyebrows regarding the role of US behind the origin of COVID-19.

Twitter is ablaze with conspiratorial theories suggesting that issuance of a new US quarter in 2020 picturing bats on its reverse was a hint that COVID-19 was "government made" as part of a plot to "kill the masses and start a new world"

"Why TF are we not talking about the fact that the 2020 U.S. quarter has A #BAT ON IT?! This factoid feels more important and timely than #news media would lead us to believe. #COVID19 #coronavirus #wtf #Quarantine #ABatDidThis," wrote a user on Twitter.

"So you're telling me the coronavirus spread because of a BAT soup, and the quarter for 2020 just so happens to have a bat on the back? If this ain't PROOF the coronavirus is government made!!! This ain't no coincidence," tweeted another user.

The new bat coin brings alive prophecies related to end of the world

The image of a bat on a silver-coloured coin also brought forth the prophecy of Prophet Isaiah connecting bats to an end-of-days catastrophe that sends men scurrying into underground isolation.

According to Breaking Israel News, even though the coin was planned long ago, its release coinciding with a pandemic that has infected millions and killed thousands globally holds a connection between men dedicating their gold and silver to bats.

The publication cited Prophet Isaiah's verse 2:19, "And men shall enter caverns in the rock And hollows in the ground— Before the terror of Hashem And His dread majesty, When He comes forth to overawe the earth."

In the next verse, 2: 20, the prophet predicted: "On that day, men shall fling away, To the flying foxes and the bats, The idols of silver And the idols of gold Which they made for worshiping."

Speaking to the website, Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David's Tomb on Mount Zion, said: "Even before the US knew what they were doing, God caused the government to plan this coin precisely according to the prophecy, to be minted precisely at the time that men would begin entering their homes in quarantine."

"All of the world's economy has been sacrificed to this disease brought on by bats. In a logical world, how could a lowly bat bring down the world's economy? We are seeing right now that when a tiny bat is wielded by Hashem (God, literally 'the name'), He can bring about the greatest prophecies. The government dedicated their new money to the bat, the means of their downfall and the source of the disease," he added.