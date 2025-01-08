Unmasked: How to Watch, Story, Casts, Premiere, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Unmasked, the upcoming office drama starring Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, and Joo Jong Hyuk, will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (January 15). Episode 1 will introduce a group of investigative journalists working round the clock to secure their jobs. The mini-series focuses on the struggles of employees working at Korea's first Investigative Journalism Bureau, established by a broadcasting channel.

People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Disney+.

Here is everything about the upcoming office drama, including the story, cast, premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story

Unmasked will follow a group of investigative journalists after they entered the bad books of sponsors because of a highly contentious report. They are on the verge of losing their jobs, and the only way to save their careers is to solve a 20-year-old mysterious missing case of a well-known actor. The journalists work day and night to collect possible information related to the cold case. During the investigation, the team discovers several conspiracies and secrets.

Casts

Unmasked episode 1 will introduce Kim Hye Soo as Oh So Ryong, a passionate team leader of an investigation program. The television program focuses on unsolved cases and incidents. Jung Sung Il will portray Han Do, a producing director with no social skills. Joo Jong Hyuk will appear as Kang Ki Ho, the youngest member.

So Ryong is a courageous journalist who does not hesitate to confront bad guys. A character poster of So Ryong shows her boldly holding a camera amid a chaotic situation. The preview features her as a fearless and eccentric team leader who never backs up because of threats. A teaser video features her quirky and bold moves while investigating complicated cases.

Watch the Teaser Below:

Director Yoo Seon Dong praised cast member Hye Soo and said it was impossible to imagine anyone else as So Ryong. Meanwhile, the actress said So Ryong believes justice and truth prevail in a villainous world. She believes in fighting for justice and exposing the bad guys.

"Oh So Ryong is someone who yearns to believe in a world where justice and truth prevail, even in a rough and villainous world. While she may seem upright and principled, she's also full of unexpected quirks," Kim Hye Soo shared.

Preview and Spoilers

Han Do was transferred to the investigation department from the drama department during a parachute appointment. He endured several challenges in the drama department, but his work life was similar in the investigation department. The producing director often clashed with the team leader.

Director Yoo Seon Dong said Unmasked will portray a new side of Jung Sung Il. According to him, the actor will show diverse charms through the mini-series. Meanwhile, cast member Sung Il said Han Do will gradually grow after joining the investigation team. His social skills will improve, and his attitude towards people will change.