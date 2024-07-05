Unique Celebration: Mark Zuckerberg Stuns with Patriotic Surfing Stunt in Tuxedo, Holding Beer on 4th of July

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, once again celebrated the 4th of July in grand style, displaying his love for America on its 248th Independence Day.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, the 37-year-old billionaire can be seen surfing while waving the American flag, enjoying a can of beer, and dressed in a tuxedo with a chain necklace. The scenic mountains in the background added to the patriotic ambiance of the clip, where Zuckerberg also appeared to be sporting Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Independence Day, celebrated on July 4th, marks the historic liberation of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule. Zuckerberg has made it a tradition to share his unique celebrations with his followers, and this year was no different.

The video also highlighted Zuckerberg's athletic recovery journey. Eight months post-ACL tear, the Meta CEO proudly displayed his surfing skills, emphasizing his progress. "Pure 8-month post-recovery surfing with a dry start right here," he wrote in the caption.

To further enhance the patriotic vibe, the video was set to Bruce Springsteen's iconic song, "Born in the USA." Zuckerberg wrapped up the video with a hint about his next possible appearance, playfully suggesting he might grow a mullet.

The Instagram post has been well-received, amassing 307,628 likes and 11,487 comments so far. Zuckerberg's festive spirit and athletic prowess continue to captivate his followers, making his 4th of July celebrations a yearly highlight.