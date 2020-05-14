The fans of WWE were in a state of shock at the WrestleMania 30 when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker. The winning streak, which started in 1991, ended in 2014, leaving millions of fans in tears as the Beast Incarnate finished the match with F5 followed by a pin.

The Undertaker's decision to end his streak met with mixed response from fans as well as people from the sports entertainment. Even six years later, the questions on Taker losing it to Brock haunt his fans.

The Deadman, in an interview with ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani, has now opened up on his reaction when Vince McMahon asked him to lose the match. Taker claims that he always had the thought of ending the streak in the back of his mind, but admits about many people telling him that it was a "horrible decision."

"It was always in the back of my mind that it would end, although most of my peers and people I work with thought that was a horrible decision. And, I just asked Vince, "Are you sure?" I said, "Is this what you want?" He was like, "If it's not Brock, who can beat you?" Right? I mean, the way the streak was built, by that time, obviously. So, I was like, "Alright, well, it's your call," Sportskeeda quotes him as saying in the interview.

The Phenom was reportedly told by Vince McMahon just hours before the match. The live crowd went for a silence as Brock Lesnar emerged victorious at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The streak started with The Undertaker defeating Jimmy Snuka in 1991 and his last victory was against CM Punk. In the next two WrestleManias, he beat Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon, respectively.

However, he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, while beating John Cena and AJ Styles in the next two editions.