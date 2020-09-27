Dwayne Johnson endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Sunday sending Twitter into a frenzy. The micro-blogging site's users reacted with surprise and excitement at the endorsement.

Johnson, also widely known by his WWE ring name 'The Rock,' posted a video on Instagram and Twitter announcing that he backed Biden-Harris for Nov. 3 election — which he said was a "critical election" for the country. He informed his followers that he has been registered as an independent voter for years and voted for both the Democratic and Republican parties in the past elections. He also urged people to vote and also posted a link to voter's registration website.

Johnson also said that he has friends in "all parties," however, this year he will support the Democratic party because Biden is "the best choice to lead our country." The 48-year-old 'Rampage' actor shared a video of his chat with Biden and Harris.

"You've led, in my opinion, with great compassion and heart and drive, but also soul," 'The Rock' said of Biden. He then turned his attention to Harris and said: "You've been an attorney, a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. senator, smart, tough – I've seen you in those hearings – and, in my opinion, you are a certified bada**."

Johnson's endorsement received a mixed response from Twitter users, who began trending 'The Rock' on the micro-blogging site. While conservatives mocked him by calling him a "puppet" and "disappointment," others expressed excitement.

Johnson is not the first WWE star to back Biden in the upcoming elections. Retired WWE legend Mick Foley said in September that he will vote for Biden this year and said that the country's "democracy is at stake."

"I do think this is a matter between right and wrong. I think that democracy's at stake," Foley told People magazine at the time. "I really do feel like future generations are going to study this period of time and wonder how we stood by and let so much go wrong. I want to be on the right side of history."

The McMahon family that runs WWE has been Republicans for decades. WWE's CEO Vince McMahon's wife Linda McMahon served as the head of Small Business Administration until last March. She stepped down from the position to chair the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.